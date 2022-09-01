ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler lets an expletive fly in frustration as police staffing woes become flashpoint in council meeting

By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

zbr1
5d ago

wheeler is a failure and couldn't manage his way through a outhouse. This loser cause Portland to become lawless with his failed policy's.

Reply
7
Julie Li
4d ago

Wheeler and Hardesty are all losers. The police have their hands tied. There are not enough police and any of the police officer out there are basically bait. They can’t do anything and if they do they get attacked they get fired they get put in jail. What did you expect would happen? Idiots you keep supporting drug attic‘s homeless people oh I’m sorry houseless people and keep taking taxes from people who are working and to what end? It just gets worse and worse and worse and more dangerous

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Camps are dangerous

Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Control outlaw street racing

Street racing and sideshows are compromising public safety. Police reported that a street racing incident involving hundreds of people and cars impeded their response to a shooting Sunday night. (“Man shot to death Sunday night in NE Portland, closing out violent weekend in city,” Aug. 29) It seems...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Portland, DA over demonstrator’s 2020 death

A judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Portland stemming from the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson after a 2020 pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland. The suit, filed last year, blamed Danielson’s death on the city’s “dereliction of duty” as well as the “decision by Multnomah County leadership in declining to enforce public safety laws during demonstrations in Portland’s downtown core.”
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Legislative Candidate Victim of Gas Theft

It seems being a public figure can't protect you from being a victim of Southwest Washington's rise in property crimes. Vancouver resident and Republican candidate for the 49th Legislative District seat Jeremy Baker recently learned that lesson the hard way. According to a Vancouver Police Department report filed by Baker,...
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
The Oregonian

Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict

As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions

Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
PORTLAND, OR
Fox News

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change

GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland shooting kills 1 in Lents

A man died by gunshot in the Lents neighborhood Sunday morning, Portland police said in a news release. Officers found the man dead inside a home around 5:42 a.m. in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. Homicide detectives are investigating the man’s death, but the police bureau has not released any further details.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Mayor#Police Union#Politics Local#The Police Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Oregonian

Portland Mahrajan, an Arab festival at Oaks Park, honors food, dance and family

The love and celebration of a community within a community was on full display Sunday at an Arab festival held at Southeast Portland’s Oaks Park. Called the “Mahrajan,” the annual event is organized by the Arab American Cultural Center of Oregon. The Portland-based non-profit, which does not yet have physical headquarters, formed in 2011 to promote the beauty and diversity of Arab communities.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

One killed, 50-plus shots fired in Sunday shootings

Surveillance video captures three people running through a Southeast Portland neighborhood where shots were fired.Police are investigating two early Sunday shootings in Southeast Portland, including one where a man was killed and another where over 50 shots were fired. The name of the victim has not been released and no one has been identified. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a shooting near Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and 90th Avenue at around 5:40 a.m. Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they discovered a dead man inside the home. Homicide detectives have responded to the scene. Anyone with information about the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy