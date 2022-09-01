Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia volleyball goes undefeated in Xavier Tournament
The Virginia volleyball team traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio Friday to participate in the Xavier Tournament, their second non-conference event of the season. Inside of Xavier’s Cintas Center, the Cavaliers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) had a very successful weekend, finishing with a tournament-best 3-0 record. The action began Friday evening as...
UV Cavalier Daily
PHOTO SERIES: Virginia v. Richmond — Sept. 4, 2022
Football Championship Subdivision school Richmond hung tough with a Virginia team that was sloppy at times, but the Spiders (0-1, 0-0 CAA) were unable to spoil Coach Tony Elliot’s debut Saturday afternoon. Richmond took an early lead, but a humming Virginia (1-0, 0-0 ACC) offense scored touchdowns on four straight first half possessions to retake the advantage. The Cavaliers then survived a subpar third quarter and took care of business in the fourth to put away the season’s first victory.
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia Football weathers bouts of sloppiness to win Elliott’s debut
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia women’s soccer continues winning streak with a defeat of James Madison
The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0, 0-0 ACC) defeated James Madison (3-1-1, 0-0 SBC) by a score of 2-0 at Klöckner Stadium Thursday evening. The match was surprisingly close despite the Cavaliers clearly being the better team. Virginia dominated the time of possession and notched 22 shots in total. The Cavalier defense prevented the Dukes from getting even one shot off and held on for their fourth consecutive shutout.
UV Cavalier Daily
Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library unveils exhibit on the “Unite the Right” rally
The Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library is currently featuring an exhibit entitled “No Unity without Justice” exploring the community and student activist response to the events of August 2017. The exhibit opened Aug. 8 and will remain open through Oct. 29, and is displayed on the first floor of the Special Collections Library. It features artifacts and stories collected by students, community members and staff.
UV Cavalier Daily
MOORE: Ellis does not deserve a seat on the Board of Visitors
I am a proud student of the University of Virginia. It is at this school that I honed the critical thinking skills that enable me to write for The Cavalier Daily. But, to be frank, the argument I am about to lay out requires very little critical analysis. Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis has made himself crystal clear and in doing so, my retort is painfully simple. No man that supports platforming racism thinly disguised as a science should be permitted to serve on the Board of Visitors of any university. I do not believe Ellis deserves a seat on the Board of Visitors.
