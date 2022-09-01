Beefy anti-vaxxer who likes lunging at elected officials arrested outside City Council after throwing woman against balcony wall overlooking two-story drop

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live MusicDianna CarneyBoston, MA
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Magical Event Invites You to Build a Fairy House, Create a Magical Wand & Search for Signs of Fairies!Dianna CarneySomerville, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
universalhub.com
Satanic lawyer threatens to have Wu arrested in ongoing City-Council invocation battle; alleges corrupt conspiracy between city and judge
A lawyer for the Satanic Temple of Salem says he's going to seek a bench warrant for Michelle Wu's arrest if she doesn't show up in Salem on Sept. 12 for a deposition in the group's lawsuit over how the City Council opens its meetings with an invocation by a religious leader, and never mind that a federal judge has already told the group it can't make Wu sit for hours answering questions about the invocations.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch outflanked in an MBTA attack by a decorated ex-marine combat veteran #mayorkoch #sethmoulton #mbta
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch outflanked in an MBTA attack by a decorated ex-marine combat veteran. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. A dogged reporter at the Boston tabloid...
New Bedford School Committee Member Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have confirmed that recently elected School Committee member Ross Grace Jr. was arrested on drunk driving charges after a crash Friday afternoon. Police spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola said Grace is set to be arraigned at the Third District Court on Tuesday morning on...
15-year-old charged, accused of assaulting MBTA Orange Line shuttle driver
A teen was arraigned Friday on charges he assaulted an Orange Line shuttle driver, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. The 15-year-old, who is not being identified due to his age, was arraigned in the South Boston division of the Boston Juvenile Court and faces several assault charges after prosecutors said he attacked a bus driver after being ordered off the bus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace
This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
WCVB
DA candidate Ricardo Arroyo to file ethics complaint against incumbent Kevin Hayden
BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is planning to file an ethics complaint against his opponent in the Democratic primary race for Suffolk County District Attorney, incumbent Kevin Hayden, just days before the election. Arroyo has also renewed his calls for an independent investigation into how documents detailing...
universalhub.com
Thomas Ruffen, run over in the middle of the street in Jackson Square, was active in improving life at Mildred Hailey Apartments and across Boston
People who worked with Thomas Ruffen are sadly remembering his life, following his death early Thursday, for which an allegedly impatient, uncaring Hyde Park man has been charged with murder. The Greater Boston Interfaith Organization recalls Ruffen:. Thomas Ruffen, may he rest in peace, played a critical role in GBIO...
GoLocalProv
Woman Ejected From “Slingshot” - Driver Hits Police; Cocaine, Gun Found - All at Roger Williams Park
A woman was ejected from a “Slingshot” vehicle in Roger Williams Park in Providence on Sunday as the driver tried to evade police, following reports of erratic driving. When the driver was apprehended -- after hitting a police cruiser -- police say that suspected cocaine and a gun were found in the vehicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
universalhub.com
Two shot dead on Melbourne Street in Dorchester; third man injured
Boston Police report that three men were shot outside 26 Melbourne St. in Dorchester around 3 a.m. One man was declared dead at the scene and a second was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. The third victim, also transported to a local hospital, is expected to survive.
ems1.com
Boston EMS union: City Hall seeks to pay providers 'less than administrative assistants'
BOSTON — The EMS union is slamming the Wu administration over contract negotiations, saying City Hall’s looking to pay them “less than administrative assistants.”. “The inequities in pay and benefits faced by our EMTs is threatening to impact our ability to keep city residents and visitors safe” said EMS Union President Matthew Anderson in a Tuesday press release. “COVID-19 highlighted systemic and racial inequities with accessing healthcare but showed the true value of our EMTs and Paramedics who not only cared for the sick and injured but were.
fallriverreporter.com
Police charged two city men in violent assault involving elderly couple at Fall River gas station
Two Fall River men have been charged after a serious altercation at a city gas station. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira on Friday, at approximately 7 p.m. Officer Brandon Antone responded to the New World Gas Station, located at 340 Milliken Blvd. for a report that an elderly couple had been assaulted.
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn
DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death. It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog. Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
Driver charged with murder after allegedly running man over in Boston
BOSTON -- A 54-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly drove over another man on Thursday. A judge set bail for Maximo Mazanett, of Hyde Park, at $250,000. The MBTA confirmed Mazanett has been an MBTA bus driver until 2017. He is being suspended.According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen was having trouble walking from his Jackson Square residence toward Columbus Avenue in Roxbury around 4:30 a.m. At one point, he laid down in front of an intersection. A bus driver came to a stop in the middle lane after seeing Ruffen lying in the...
15-year-old arrested after Orange Line shuttle bus driver is attacked by juveniles
BOSTON -- A teenager has been charged in connection with an attack on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver. Police said the 15-year-old was among a group of nine passengers who were kicked off the bus because of the way they were acting. The driver was at the Jackson Square MBTA stop in Jamaica Plain when he was attacked Thursday evening as the suspect was on his way off the bus. According to police, the driver was attacked a second when he got off the bus. He was kicked and punched after he fell to the ground.The driver needed to be hospitalized but has since been released. The D.A. said the suspect dropped a backpack at the scene and when he went to the police station to get it, he was arrested.
iheart.com
Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
Female PC Student Assaulted in Dorm Room - Assailant Reportedly Struck Her in Face with Cell Phone
A female Providence College student was assaulted in her dorm room early Saturday morning. She was reportedly hit in the face with a cell phone by an unknown assailant — and PC issued one individual a no-trespassing order following the assault. About Incident. Shortly before 2 AM Saturday morning,...
Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, one of the victims of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Dorchester
An early Sunday morning shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood left two people dead, including a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, according to WCVB. The news station reported that the family of Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, confirmed that he was one of the people fatally shot during the Sunday morning Dorchester shooting.
WCVB
Marine veteran among 2 killed in triple shooting in Boston neighborhood, family says
BOSTON — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is one of two men who were killed in a triple shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to family members of the victim. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 26 Melbourne St. Relatives...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Involved in an Unarmed Robbery in Dorchester
Boston Police Detectives from District B-2 (Roxbury), are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual in relation to an unarmed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, in the area of 230 Columbia Road in Dorchester. The suspect approached the victim and snatched his chain containing two rings.
Comments / 5