Boston, MA

Beefy anti-vaxxer who likes lunging at elected officials arrested outside City Council after throwing woman against balcony wall overlooking two-story drop

 5 days ago
universalhub.com

Satanic lawyer threatens to have Wu arrested in ongoing City-Council invocation battle; alleges corrupt conspiracy between city and judge

A lawyer for the Satanic Temple of Salem says he's going to seek a bench warrant for Michelle Wu's arrest if she doesn't show up in Salem on Sept. 12 for a deposition in the group's lawsuit over how the City Council opens its meetings with an invocation by a religious leader, and never mind that a federal judge has already told the group it can't make Wu sit for hours answering questions about the invocations.
SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

15-year-old charged, accused of assaulting MBTA Orange Line shuttle driver

A teen was arraigned Friday on charges he assaulted an Orange Line shuttle driver, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. The 15-year-old, who is not being identified due to his age, was arraigned in the South Boston division of the Boston Juvenile Court and faces several assault charges after prosecutors said he attacked a bus driver after being ordered off the bus.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
universalhub.com

Thomas Ruffen, run over in the middle of the street in Jackson Square, was active in improving life at Mildred Hailey Apartments and across Boston

People who worked with Thomas Ruffen are sadly remembering his life, following his death early Thursday, for which an allegedly impatient, uncaring Hyde Park man has been charged with murder. The Greater Boston Interfaith Organization recalls Ruffen:. Thomas Ruffen, may he rest in peace, played a critical role in GBIO...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Two shot dead on Melbourne Street in Dorchester; third man injured

Boston Police report that three men were shot outside 26 Melbourne St. in Dorchester around 3 a.m. One man was declared dead at the scene and a second was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. The third victim, also transported to a local hospital, is expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
ems1.com

Boston EMS union: City Hall seeks to pay providers 'less than administrative assistants'

BOSTON — The EMS union is slamming the Wu administration over contract negotiations, saying City Hall’s looking to pay them “less than administrative assistants.”. “The inequities in pay and benefits faced by our EMTs is threatening to impact our ability to keep city residents and visitors safe” said EMS Union President Matthew Anderson in a Tuesday press release. “COVID-19 highlighted systemic and racial inequities with accessing healthcare but showed the true value of our EMTs and Paramedics who not only cared for the sick and injured but were.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn

DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death. It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog. Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Driver charged with murder after allegedly running man over in Boston

BOSTON -- A 54-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly drove over another man on Thursday. A judge set bail for Maximo Mazanett, of Hyde Park, at $250,000. The MBTA confirmed Mazanett has been an MBTA bus driver until 2017. He is being suspended.According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen was having trouble walking from his Jackson Square residence toward Columbus Avenue in Roxbury around 4:30 a.m. At one point, he laid down in front of an intersection. A bus driver came to a stop in the middle lane after seeing Ruffen lying in the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

15-year-old arrested after Orange Line shuttle bus driver is attacked by juveniles

BOSTON -- A teenager has been charged in connection with an attack on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver. Police said the 15-year-old was among a group of nine passengers who were kicked off the bus because of the way they were acting.  The driver was at the Jackson Square MBTA stop in Jamaica Plain when he was attacked Thursday evening as the suspect was on his way off the bus. According to police, the driver was attacked a second when he got off the bus. He was kicked and punched after he fell to the ground.The driver needed to be hospitalized but has since been released. The D.A. said the suspect dropped a backpack at the scene and when he went to the police station to get it, he was arrested. 
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Involved in an Unarmed Robbery in Dorchester

Boston Police Detectives from District B-2 (Roxbury), are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual in relation to an unarmed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, in the area of 230 Columbia Road in Dorchester. The suspect approached the victim and snatched his chain containing two rings.
BOSTON, MA

