Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Wolf Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Ahead of Tribute Concert
The first of two tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Before the show, Wolf Van Halen shared a photo of two guitars lying in his room. Check out the post below. “Ready for the day [heart emoji] #TaylorHawkins,” Wolf Van Halen...
Sylvester Stallone Spotted at Brother Frank’s Atlantic City Concert Amid Jennifer Flavin Divorce
Taking time away from the drama surrounding his soon-to-be divorce from Jennifer Flavin, Tulsa King Sylvester Stallone made an appearance at his brother Frank’s concert in Atlantic City on Friday (August 2nd). PEOPLE reports that during the show, Sylvester Stallone was seen on stage at the Hard Rock Hotel...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Premiere Week Guest Lineup Revealed
With summer coming to an end, some of our favorite fictional series and talk shows alike are beginning to return with all-new seasons, and that includes ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan. Both Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have both been entertaining TV audiences for decades and, therefore, know how to run a successful show. Nevertheless, one of the most enjoyable aspects of Live With Kelly and Ryan is the show’s guest star lineup, and with season 35 airing in just a few days, let’s take a look at the first week’s features.
Two and a Half Men’ Fans Think Angus T Jones’ Time on the Show Was as Bad as He Claims
It’s been a decade since former child star Angus T Jones has come out to diss Two and a Half Men—the TV show that made him rich and famous. But fans and just now taking his comments seriously. Jones was one of the brightest stars in Hollywood when...
WATCH: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During Standing Ovation for His ‘Comeback’ Role in New Movie
Brendan Fraser’s reaction to his standing ovation for The Whale will make fans of the… The post WATCH: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During Standing Ovation for His ‘Comeback’ Role in New Movie appeared first on Outsider.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Marks 14th Anniversary of Premiere Episode With Badass Pic
On Saturday (September 3rd), the Sons of Anarchy crew celebrated the 14th anniversary of the cult classic TV series’ premiere. “Fourteen years ago today, Sons of Anarchy hit the road,” the TV series’ crew declared on multiple social media platforms. “Thanks for riding with us.”. Sons...
Mark Wahlberg Breaks Major Personal Record With New Netflix Movie, But There’s a Twist
The new Netflix film Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg broke a huge record. However, it’s not necessarily a positive thing. Me Time‘s synopsis reads: “Sonny, a stay-at-home dad, finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend Huck for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares Heartfelt Post for Daughter’s Birthday
For NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, Sunday definitely was a special day as her daughter Sierra turned 6 years old. Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye on the CBS drama, was in a celebratory mood. Over on her Instagram account, she posted some sweet pictures of her child. Ruah was quite effusive in her love and praise for Sierra in her comments. That’s not surprising when she is one proud mother of her sweet child.
‘Fast & Furious’ Star Vin Diesel Revealed Line He Thinks Defines the Franchise
Since hitting theaters in 2001, Fast & Furious has amassed eight sequels—with one more on the way—and a spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, which is getting a sequel this year. But despite the years of success and multiple fast-driving storylines, star Vin Diesel believes that the entire franchise can be boiled down to one single line.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals New Film Role
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan will be having more work on her plate than simply running for the Manhattan District Attorney role. Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan in the CBS drama, revealed on Sunday that she will have a part in a short movie titled Swipe NYC. Deadline indicates that Lisa Edelstein and Richard Schiff will be part of the cast along with Moynahan. Sue Zarco Kramer is listed as the director of this movie.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Speaks Out About the Movie’s Enemy
Although the key enemy was never officially identified in Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski opens up about the undisclosed villains. “We had that great guidance from the first movie,” the Top Gun: Maverick director explained to the New York Times. “It’s this faceless, nameless bad guy, which is perfect because, again, we didn’t want to make a movie about politics.”
‘Laverne and Shirley’: Why Tom Selleck Couldn’t Land a Role on the Show
As hard as it might be to believe, Tom Selleck was not always an in-demand actor earlier in his illustrious career. One time, the actor was up for a part in the 1970s ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley. We will find out more about this in a minute. But these days, Selleck can be seen on TV as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Now, what in the world would keep Selleck from getting this role on the Garry Marshall-produced show?
Why Crew Members From This Classic TV Show Were Terrified of Parking Next to Clint Eastwood’s Truck
Cast and crew of Adam-12 reportedly dreaded parking next to Clint Eastwood on the studio lot, but one writer considered it an honor. The Stephen J. Cannell Productions logo was iconic in the 1980s, with Cannell himself smoking a pipe at a typewriter. He would finish writing, rip off the sheet of paper, and throw it into the air where it would form a “C.”
How This Keanu Reeves Movie Helped Ana de Armas Land Marilyn Monroe Role
Keanu Reeves’ 2014 thriller Knock Knock may have been a bust at the Box office, but it still managed to help his co-star, Ana de Armas, find a place as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading ladies. As the actress recently shared with The Los Angeles Times, Blonde...
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Showrunners Explain Jane Tennant’s Complicated Relationship
The highly-anticipated second season of NCIS: Hawai’i is just weeks away from premiering. Fans have lots of questions about what might unfold in the upcoming episodes. Season one ended on a huge cliffhanger when Special Agent Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey, and Captain Joe Milius, Enver Gjokaj, suffered a huge setback in their budding romance. Milius had to be transferred back to Washington DC. A long way away from Tennant and the shores of Hawai’i.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes
Steve Schirripa has spent many years endearing himself to TV viewers. Fans recognize him best for his roles as Bobby Baccalieri in the classic TV drama The Sopranos. And more recently as Detective Anthony Abetemarco in Blue Bloods. The beloved actor celebrated his 65th on Saturday. And by the looks...
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Former Costar Brendan Fraser’s Emotional Ovation Moment
Dwayne Johnson was ecstatic for his Mummy Returns costar Brendan Fraser, who received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. On Sunday, fans of Fraser were delighted to learn that the actor had received a lengthy standing ovation at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Among those pleased admirers was Johnson, who made his debut movie appearance in 2001’s Fraser-starring The Mummy Returns. Johnson shared his delight for Fraser on his Twitter.
‘NCIS’ Reveals New Clues About The Raven
NCIS fans have been spewing theories all summer. The topic? Who is The Raven, the person who framed Alden Parker for murder, the terrorist who wanted to set off a biotoxin in a Virginia city?. The Raven first appeared (or was mentioned) in NCIS season 19 during an episode called...
