Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Premiere Week Guest Lineup Revealed

With summer coming to an end, some of our favorite fictional series and talk shows alike are beginning to return with all-new seasons, and that includes ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan. Both Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have both been entertaining TV audiences for decades and, therefore, know how to run a successful show. Nevertheless, one of the most enjoyable aspects of Live With Kelly and Ryan is the show’s guest star lineup, and with season 35 airing in just a few days, let’s take a look at the first week’s features.
Mark Wahlberg Breaks Major Personal Record With New Netflix Movie, But There’s a Twist

The new Netflix film Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg broke a huge record. However, it’s not necessarily a positive thing. Me Time‘s synopsis reads: “Sonny, a stay-at-home dad, finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend Huck for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”
MOVIES
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares Heartfelt Post for Daughter’s Birthday

For NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, Sunday definitely was a special day as her daughter Sierra turned 6 years old. Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye on the CBS drama, was in a celebratory mood. Over on her Instagram account, she posted some sweet pictures of her child. Ruah was quite effusive in her love and praise for Sierra in her comments. That’s not surprising when she is one proud mother of her sweet child.
CELEBRITIES
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals New Film Role

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan will be having more work on her plate than simply running for the Manhattan District Attorney role. Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan in the CBS drama, revealed on Sunday that she will have a part in a short movie titled Swipe NYC. Deadline indicates that Lisa Edelstein and Richard Schiff will be part of the cast along with Moynahan. Sue Zarco Kramer is listed as the director of this movie.
MOVIES
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Speaks Out About the Movie’s Enemy

Although the key enemy was never officially identified in Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski opens up about the undisclosed villains. “We had that great guidance from the first movie,” the Top Gun: Maverick director explained to the New York Times. “It’s this faceless, nameless bad guy, which is perfect because, again, we didn’t want to make a movie about politics.”
MOVIES
‘Laverne and Shirley’: Why Tom Selleck Couldn’t Land a Role on the Show

As hard as it might be to believe, Tom Selleck was not always an in-demand actor earlier in his illustrious career. One time, the actor was up for a part in the 1970s ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley. We will find out more about this in a minute. But these days, Selleck can be seen on TV as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Now, what in the world would keep Selleck from getting this role on the Garry Marshall-produced show?
TV SHOWS
Why Crew Members From This Classic TV Show Were Terrified of Parking Next to Clint Eastwood’s Truck

Cast and crew of Adam-12 reportedly dreaded parking next to Clint Eastwood on the studio lot, but one writer considered it an honor. The Stephen J. Cannell Productions logo was iconic in the 1980s, with Cannell himself smoking a pipe at a typewriter. He would finish writing, rip off the sheet of paper, and throw it into the air where it would form a “C.”
TV SHOWS
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Showrunners Explain Jane Tennant’s Complicated Relationship

The highly-anticipated second season of NCIS: Hawai’i is just weeks away from premiering. Fans have lots of questions about what might unfold in the upcoming episodes. Season one ended on a huge cliffhanger when Special Agent Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey, and Captain Joe Milius, Enver Gjokaj, suffered a huge setback in their budding romance. Milius had to be transferred back to Washington DC. A long way away from Tennant and the shores of Hawai’i.
TV SERIES
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Former Costar Brendan Fraser’s Emotional Ovation Moment

Dwayne Johnson was ecstatic for his Mummy Returns costar Brendan Fraser, who received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. On Sunday, fans of Fraser were delighted to learn that the actor had received a lengthy standing ovation at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Among those pleased admirers was Johnson, who made his debut movie appearance in 2001’s Fraser-starring The Mummy Returns. Johnson shared his delight for Fraser on his Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
‘NCIS’ Reveals New Clues About The Raven

NCIS fans have been spewing theories all summer. The topic? Who is The Raven, the person who framed Alden Parker for murder, the terrorist who wanted to set off a biotoxin in a Virginia city?. The Raven first appeared (or was mentioned) in NCIS season 19 during an episode called...
TV SERIES
