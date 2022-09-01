Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two of its officers were assaulted while escorting a man from Memorial Hospital to their vehicle. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. CSPD says an officer was walking the suspect - identified as Joshua Jackson - to the vehicle when Jackson The post Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning. Police tell 11 News a Nissan pickup “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the pickup and suffered serious injuries. He was later airlifted to a hospital out of town. None of them have been identified at the time of this writing.
KRDO
6-year-old dies after being hit by pickup truck at Colorado Springs apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an auto/pedestrian accident Monday afternoon at an apartment complex. According to police, a 6-year-old girl on a bike was hit by a pickup truck at the Copper Chase Apartment on Ouray Ave. This is near Southgate Rd. on the south side of the city.
KRDO
Driver ejected from car as it rolls 500 feet down a Colorado Springs mountain
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man is now in critical condition in a Colorado Springs hospital, after he was ejected from a car as it rolled approximately 500 feet down a mountain in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), they received a call for service from...
Two people have died, another injured following crash in Pueblo
The crash occurred at approximately 12:04 a.m. on Monday when a Nissan truck was traveling northbound on I-25 at a high speed and side-swept another vehicle.
KRDO
CSFD extinguishes fire at hotel near I-25
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at the InTown Suites on Corporate Dr., just west of I-25. CSFD was able to quickly extinguish what was left of the fire when they arrived thanks to the sprinklers keeping it "in check."
KKTV
Child dies after being hit by truck
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say a child died after being hit by a truck in a parking lot. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Copper Chase apartments off of the 2000 block of Southgate Road. Police say a driver in a pickup truck was...
KKTV
Motorcycle rider from Pueblo killed in Custer County crash
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County. State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.
Cold Case: Who killed Shirely Ann Lacks?
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for information related to a death that happened 32 years ago. According to CSPD on September 5, 1990, Shirley Ann Lacks was brought to the hospital by a man who said they were in his car at the intersection of Rio Grande Street and […]
KJCT8
Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash
PUEBLO, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387 near Pueblo, Colorado. A 49-year-old man from Pueblo ran his motorcycle off the left side of the road and collided with multiple...
Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
KKTV
Apartment complex company responds after fire displaces over 60 in northeastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The property management company of Apex Apartments responded to the fire that displaced 64 people. They say an on-site maintenance technician called firefighters after the lightning strike sparked the fire. They also say they are helping residents find temporary housing and are cooperating with the...
Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest document for the defendant in a murder two weeks ago indicates that he now faces three additional charges including menacing, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment. Arrested suspect Brian Alford In the document released Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department's investigation shows that just before the shooting, The post Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Boat capsizes with three passengers on board in Colorado
A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue. The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle rollover on Gold Camp Road
SUNDAY 9/4/22 3:45 p.m. CSFD says the patient is in critical condition after the accident and is being transported by helicopter to a hospital. ORIGINAL STORY: One ejected in vehicle rollover, firefighters on scene at Gold Camp Road SUNDAY 9/4/22 2:30 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of […]
Driver pulled from burning car dies after crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the driver involved in a crash, that sparked a grass fire in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 72-year-old Esad Heldic, of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, around 9:30 a.m. CSPD was called to the area of […]
Driver arrested following fatal crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in northeast Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department says the victim was crossing near the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck them. The The post Driver arrested following fatal crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Police investigating after shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the early morning hours on Thursday. On September 1 around 12:20 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive, near East Fountain Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and […]
KKTV
Person dies after being hit by car in northeastern Colorado Springs Wednesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead after being hit by a car. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Morning Sun Avenue to an car versus pedestrian crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers say a car was traveling eastbound on...
KKTV
Frontier Airlines leaving Colorado Springs
