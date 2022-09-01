ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two of its officers were assaulted while escorting a man from Memorial Hospital to their vehicle. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. CSPD says an officer was walking the suspect - identified as Joshua Jackson - to the vehicle when Jackson The post Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning. Police tell 11 News a Nissan pickup “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the pickup and suffered serious injuries. He was later airlifted to a hospital out of town. None of them have been identified at the time of this writing.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

CSFD extinguishes fire at hotel near I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at the InTown Suites on Corporate Dr., just west of I-25. CSFD was able to quickly extinguish what was left of the fire when they arrived thanks to the sprinklers keeping it "in check."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Child dies after being hit by truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say a child died after being hit by a truck in a parking lot. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Copper Chase apartments off of the 2000 block of Southgate Road. Police say a driver in a pickup truck was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Motorcycle rider from Pueblo killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County. State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Cold Case: Who killed Shirely Ann Lacks?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for information related to a death that happened 32 years ago. According to CSPD on September 5, 1990, Shirley Ann Lacks was brought to the hospital by a man who said they were in his car at the intersection of Rio Grande Street and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387 near Pueblo, Colorado. A 49-year-old man from Pueblo ran his motorcycle off the left side of the road and collided with multiple...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest document for the defendant in a murder two weeks ago indicates that he now faces three additional charges including menacing, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment. Arrested suspect Brian Alford In the document released Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department's investigation shows that just before the shooting, The post Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver arrested following fatal crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in northeast Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department says the victim was crossing near the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck them. The The post Driver arrested following fatal crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigating after shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the early morning hours on Thursday. On September 1 around 12:20 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive, near East Fountain Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

