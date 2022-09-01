Read full article on original website
Mom seeks answers after daughter brutally assaulted at football game
Photo By Steve Carter/Special to the Gila Herald: While most fans were enjoying the high school football game between Thatcher and Pima, some juveniles were behaving like thugs. “They were out for blood. There was no reason. They didn’t know her. It disturbs me that kids that young have that...
What about Duncan’s failing river levees?
Walt Mares Photo/Gila Herald: Duncan Town Manager Terry Hinton points to an area on a map of the Duncan area where part of a levee was breached on the Gila River resulting in flood waters pouring into Duncan. In the foreground listening are U.S. Congressional candidate Kirsten Engle, left, and Arizona House of Representative candidate Sanda Clark. They met with Hinton in Duncan on Aug. 31.
