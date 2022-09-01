MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a pleasant start to the holiday weekend, it turns unsettled with a chance for pop-up storms and periods of rain by Labor Day. Warmer and a bit muggy to kick off Sunday. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid 80s. An approaching front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. While you shouldn't need to cancel outdoor plans, keep and eye to the sky and have a way to head indoors if a thunderstorm hits your town.

