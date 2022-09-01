ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Eight people killed in four crashes in four days

New Hampshire is reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. The Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes were in Bedford, Peterborough and Portsmouth, resulting...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire farmers adapting to climate change conditions

HOLLIS, N.H. — The dry summer has been negatively affecting New Hampshire agriculture, but the rain this Labor Day rain has created some hope for crops such as pumpkins and apples. The fluctuation in extreme weather each year is an example of climate change conditions. Trevor Hardy at Brookdale...
HOLLIS, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Video: Cool and overcast with chance of heavy rain

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a great weekend of weather, Labor Day turns soggy and cool with the potential of some areas of heavy rain through tonight and early Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect for the southeastern half of NH through Tuesday morning. As a slow-moving wave of...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Warm and humid with some afternoon showers

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a pleasant start to the holiday weekend, it turns unsettled with a chance for pop-up storms and periods of rain by Labor Day. Warmer and a bit muggy to kick off Sunday. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid 80s. An approaching front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. While you shouldn't need to cancel outdoor plans, keep and eye to the sky and have a way to head indoors if a thunderstorm hits your town.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Bright and comfy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bright and warm start to the holiday weekend for many. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may impact outdoor plans late Sunday. A slow-moving system could potentially bring showers and steady rain for Labor Day itself. A comfy start to Saturday, with temperatures rebounding nicely for the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy