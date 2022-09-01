Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
NH Business: How is New Hampshire responding to the state's child care shortage?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire businesses have supported the creation of a $3.1 million child care center so parents can drop of their kids while they head to work. How will this center help the Granite State, and what else needs to be done to improve New Hampshire's child care resources?
WMUR.com
Eight people killed in four crashes in four days
New Hampshire is reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. The Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes were in Bedford, Peterborough and Portsmouth, resulting...
WMUR.com
Flood watch posted for eastern, southern New Hampshire as heavy rain moves through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A flood watch is in effect for southern and eastern parts of New Hampshire as steady rain falls on Labor Day. Highs cooled into just the 60s on Monday as a slow-moving system approaches the state, locking clouds and showers in place. >> Weather alerts. Initial...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farmers adapting to climate change conditions
HOLLIS, N.H. — The dry summer has been negatively affecting New Hampshire agriculture, but the rain this Labor Day rain has created some hope for crops such as pumpkins and apples. The fluctuation in extreme weather each year is an example of climate change conditions. Trevor Hardy at Brookdale...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Video: Cool and overcast with chance of heavy rain
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a great weekend of weather, Labor Day turns soggy and cool with the potential of some areas of heavy rain through tonight and early Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect for the southeastern half of NH through Tuesday morning. As a slow-moving wave of...
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy rain to continue through Tuesday across parts of New Hampshire
After a great weekend of weather, Labor Day ends up soggy and cool with the potential of some heavy rain through tonight and early Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect for the southeastern half of NH through Tuesday morning. After already picking over an inch or two of rain...
WMUR.com
Video: Warm and humid with some afternoon showers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a pleasant start to the holiday weekend, it turns unsettled with a chance for pop-up storms and periods of rain by Labor Day. Warmer and a bit muggy to kick off Sunday. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid 80s. An approaching front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. While you shouldn't need to cancel outdoor plans, keep and eye to the sky and have a way to head indoors if a thunderstorm hits your town.
WMUR.com
Video: Bright and comfy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bright and warm start to the holiday weekend for many. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may impact outdoor plans late Sunday. A slow-moving system could potentially bring showers and steady rain for Labor Day itself. A comfy start to Saturday, with temperatures rebounding nicely for the...
Comments / 0