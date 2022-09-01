TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Earl is moving slowly to the northwest Sunday night, lingering about 100 miles to the north of the island of St. Thomas, with highest winds of 50 mph. The storm is forecast to start moving more to the north, and then northeast, through the week ahead, reducing storm effects in Puerto Rico and it stays over open waters of the western North Atlantic. It is forecast to intensify into a hurricane late this week.

