ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtxl.com

Sunday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Earl is moving slowly to the northwest Sunday night, lingering about 100 miles to the north of the island of St. Thomas, with highest winds of 50 mph. The storm is forecast to start moving more to the north, and then northeast, through the week ahead, reducing storm effects in Puerto Rico and it stays over open waters of the western North Atlantic. It is forecast to intensify into a hurricane late this week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Havana hosts inaugural Wood Festival

(WTXL) — Havana held its first annual Wood Festival on Main Street Saturday afternoon. The festival - organizers say - is dedicated to bringing art and Havana's rich logging history together by bringing different wood working skills to neighbors across the city. "It is a great way that we...
HAVANA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy