Columbia County School District host public input meeting for 10-year building program plan

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- The Columbia County School District is giving the public a look at its 10 year building program. The program is being proposed to renovate all schools in the district. It includes new parking lots, classrooms, cafeterias, and a lot more.

The plan started off as a five year project, now the district is adding five more years to make sure schools get what they need.

“The 10 year building program we really haven’t ordered anything yet we’re in the planning phase but we have a lot of projects such as additions at current schools, Creek, Harlem middle some of our other middle schools as well as two brand new school projects” Steven Flynt, School Superintendent.

Parents were able to attend the meeting and give their input.

Julie Thornton has a son graduating from Grovetown High School this year. she says the building program plan could be beneficial for parents.

“As the area has grown obviously how the schools is planning to grow with it is going to have an affect on the entire community so even though I won’t have a child in school anymore it’s going to affect the value of my home and how I interact with the community,” said Thornton.

And the superintendent says SPLOST funding is key when it comes to the success of these projects.

“Capital improvement projects that’s one of the sole purposes for SPLOST and why that was created and it really has helped the school district and many others across the state in building new schools and adding renovations,” said Flynt.

More 10-Year Building Program Public Input Meeting Dates and Times

Harlem High School Auditorium – 1070 Appling Harlem Highway, Harlem, GA September 6, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Feeder schools: Euchee Creek Elementary, Grovetown Elementary, North Columbia Elementary, North Harlem Elementary, and Harlem Middle

Lakeside High School Auditorium – 533 Blue Ridge Dr., Evans, GA September 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Feeder schools: Blue Ridge Elementary, Martinez Elementary, River Ridge Elementary, South Columbia Elementary, Stevens Creek Elementary, Lakeside Middle, Stallings Island Middle, and Riverside Middle



