Columbia County, GA

Columbia County School District host public input meeting for 10-year building program plan

By Nikita Dennis
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- The Columbia County School District is giving the public a look at its 10 year building program. The program is being proposed to renovate all schools in the district. It includes new parking lots, classrooms, cafeterias, and a lot more.

The plan started off as a five year project, now the district is adding five more years to make sure schools get what they need.

“The 10 year building program we really haven’t ordered anything yet we’re in the planning phase but we have a lot of projects such as additions at current schools, Creek, Harlem middle some of our other middle schools as well as two brand new school projects”  Steven Flynt, School Superintendent.

Parents were able to attend the meeting and give their input.

Julie Thornton has a son graduating from Grovetown High School this year. she says the building program plan could be beneficial for parents.

“As the area has grown obviously how the schools is planning to grow with it is going to have an affect on the entire community so even though I won’t have a child in school anymore it’s going to affect the value of my home and how I interact with the community,” said Thornton.

And the superintendent says SPLOST funding is key when it comes to the success of these projects.

“Capital improvement projects that’s one of the sole purposes for SPLOST and why that was created and it really has helped the school district and many others across the state in building new schools and adding renovations,” said Flynt.

Visit the Columbia County School District website, for more information.

More 10-Year Building Program Public Input Meeting Dates and Times

  • Harlem High School Auditorium – 1070 Appling Harlem Highway, Harlem, GA
    • September 6, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
    • Feeder schools: Euchee Creek Elementary, Grovetown Elementary, North Columbia Elementary, North Harlem Elementary, and Harlem Middle
  • Lakeside High School Auditorium – 533 Blue Ridge Dr., Evans, GA
    • September 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
    • Feeder schools: Blue Ridge Elementary, Martinez Elementary, River Ridge Elementary, South Columbia Elementary, Stevens Creek Elementary, Lakeside Middle, Stallings Island Middle, and Riverside Middle

wfxg.com

Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
AIKEN, SC
COVID-19 testing available on Labor Day in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Free COVID-19 testing is available on Labor Day in Augusta Free PCR testing will be available on September 5, from 8 a.m. – noon at 524 15th Street. For faster service, you can preregister at: ecphd.com/covidtesting. For more information, call 706-721-5800 or covid19.ecphd.com.
AUGUSTA, GA
