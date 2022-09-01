Read full article on original website
Shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures 1 on Labor Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Labor Day, which left one person dead. According to police, officers were called to the area of E. 16th Street and Oakley regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they began searching the area. A few minutes later, however, they then received another 911 call about a shooting in the 5600 block E. 17th St. There is an apartment complex at that second location.
Shots fired at Independence Center, no injuries reported
Locals go fishing on Labor Day at Kaw Point Park
Families squeeze in a last day of fun at Shawnee Mission Lake Marina on Labor Day
Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of drunk driving. Police were dispatched to a non-injury crash Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. A parked vehicle was struck, according to police. A responding officer recognized...
3 American Bullies stolen from Raytown animal shelter
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after three American Bullies were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown. Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal Resq, located in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street in Raytown. When they arrived, officers found...
Police: Suspect wanted after almost hitting Lawrence officer with car, high speed chase
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said a man almost struck an officer with a car Sunday afternoon, led them on a high-speed chase down I-70, crashed his stolen vehicle and then ran off. The Lawrence Police Department stated they found a man sleeping in a running car at a car...
Surveillance video captures theft of 3 American Bullies from Raytown animal shelter
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after three American Bullies were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown. Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal ResQ, located in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street in Raytown. When they arrived, officers found...
Ottawa police arrest 14-year-old for burglary, unlawful firearm use
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old male was arrested Friday in Ottawa, Kansas, after a homeowner returned to their residence and found property, including weapons, to be missing. According to a release from the Ottawa Police Department, officers responded to a residential burglary report in the 700 block of E....
Pet of the Day: Grandpa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grandpa is 11 years old. He has been with us for a year. Overall Temperament - He is loving and affectionate and very sweet. Good with - He should be in a home with no cats, but he is good with kids! He is selective with his doggie friends so slow intros are needed.
Independence Police issue silver alert
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has issues a silver alert for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe. Police said he was last seen at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning and left his home on foot in the area of 39th and Crane St. Scafe was traveling in an unknown direction....
Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
One rescued following multiple-alarm fire in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was rescued from a multiple-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building, but has...
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon following an incident at the Lake of the Ozarks. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing behind a boat just before 4:30 p.m. when she was thrown from the tube.
Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants
‘Cannoli Mobile’ stolen from Jasper’s parking lot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s iconic Italian restaurants was the target of criminal activity on Sunday. The Cannoli Mobile was stolen from Jasper’s parking lot at 103rd and State Line Road. Jasper Mirabile said the van was stolen at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police: Hit-and-run kills pedestrian along I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police said a hit-and-run killed a pedestrian Sunday morning on northbound I-435 Highway between Gregory and 87th Street. The incident occurred near Oldham Road. According to the police, the body was thrown into the left grassy median. The vehicle that struck the...
I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
Family, friends gather to remember 19-year-old killed while watching sideshow
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, family and friends gathered in the West Bottoms to remember a teenager who was killed as he was spectating cars doing donuts in a Kansas City parking lot. The family has identified the victim as 19-year-old Blake Holland. The police said that two...
Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building,...
