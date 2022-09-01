ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures 1 on Labor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Labor Day, which left one person dead. According to police, officers were called to the area of E. 16th Street and Oakley regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they began searching the area. A few minutes later, however, they then received another 911 call about a shooting in the 5600 block E. 17th St. There is an apartment complex at that second location.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Independence Center, no injuries reported

Families squeeze in a last day of fun at Shawnee Mission Lake Marina on Labor Day. The marina at Shawnee Mission Lake stayed busy on its last day of the summer season. The facility will undergo a $1.6 million project over the winter. Updated: 20 minutes ago. |. What could...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Locals go fishing on Labor Day at Kaw Point Park

Families squeeze in a last day of fun at Shawnee Mission Lake Marina on Labor Day. The marina at Shawnee Mission Lake stayed busy on its last day of the summer season. The facility will undergo a $1.6 million project over the winter. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. The police...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Health
Kansas City, KS
Government
Kansas City, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Education
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of drunk driving. Police were dispatched to a non-injury crash Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. A parked vehicle was struck, according to police. A responding officer recognized...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

3 American Bullies stolen from Raytown animal shelter

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after three American Bullies were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown. Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal Resq, located in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street in Raytown. When they arrived, officers found...
RAYTOWN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Pal#Boxing#Fitness#Police Athletic League#Kck#Kcmo
KCTV 5

Ottawa police arrest 14-year-old for burglary, unlawful firearm use

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old male was arrested Friday in Ottawa, Kansas, after a homeowner returned to their residence and found property, including weapons, to be missing. According to a release from the Ottawa Police Department, officers responded to a residential burglary report in the 700 block of E....
OTTAWA, KS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Grandpa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grandpa is 11 years old. He has been with us for a year. Overall Temperament - He is loving and affectionate and very sweet. Good with - He should be in a home with no cats, but he is good with kids! He is selective with his doggie friends so slow intros are needed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence Police issue silver alert

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has issues a silver alert for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe. Police said he was last seen at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning and left his home on foot in the area of 39th and Crane St. Scafe was traveling in an unknown direction....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KCTV 5

One rescued following multiple-alarm fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was rescued from a multiple-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building, but has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

‘Cannoli Mobile’ stolen from Jasper’s parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s iconic Italian restaurants was the target of criminal activity on Sunday. The Cannoli Mobile was stolen from Jasper’s parking lot at 103rd and State Line Road. Jasper Mirabile said the van was stolen at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Hit-and-run kills pedestrian along I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police said a hit-and-run killed a pedestrian Sunday morning on northbound I-435 Highway between Gregory and 87th Street. The incident occurred near Oldham Road. According to the police, the body was thrown into the left grassy median. The vehicle that struck the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy