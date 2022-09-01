Read full article on original website
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
Ms. Marvel's VFX Weren't Inspired by Agents of SHIELD
Throughout the duration of her time in the Marvel source material, Kamala Khan has appeared as an Inhuman. That all changed in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, where it was revealed Iman Vellani's live-action take on the character is actually a mutant. Still, the series featured a moment that some fans thought may have been a hint at Terrigenesis, given the character's relation to the alien species in the source lore.
Moon Knight Trends as Fans Celebrate Emmy Win and Season 2 Rumors
Saturday evening, Moon Knight won its first Emmy Award, further stoking the flames fans are lighting in hopes of a second season. So much social chatter has been taking place, the Marvel Studios series is trending a full 24 hours after its big Emmy win. Coincidentally enough, the Oscar Isaac-led series won an Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special, suggesting Marvel has no intentions to continue the show past the six episodes already on Disney+.
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals Marvel Allowed Him To Improvise, Calls Tatiana Maslany's Performance "Remarkable"
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, and the first three episodes of the series have already seen the return of some MCU stars, including Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination). Roth first played Blonsky in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 before he appeared as Abomination again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. Roth is also known for many iconic films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as well as the series Lie To Me. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth about She-Hulk, and he talked about his character's supposed redemption as well as reading She-Hulk comics, his love for Deadpool, and much more.
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward "Honored" to Accept Emmy for Late Husband
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy Award Saturday night for voicing T'Challa in Marvel's What If...?. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward picked up the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over, calling it an honor for the late actor to get his first Emmy award. "When I learned Chad was nominated, I...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Tales of the Walking Dead Reveals New Name for Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Walkers. Biters. Lurkers. Roamers. The use of language and nomenclature in The Walking Dead Universe varies when describing the flesh-eating undead who walk, bite, lurk, and roam to feed on the living. On Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards) has constructed his own taxonomy of the dead he researches and studies in The Dead Sector: a no man's land demarcated by a 40-foot deep, 200-meter wide man-made trench spanning hundreds of miles. (Read our recap here.)
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Rick and Morty Team Unpacks Rick Prime's Season 6 Debut
Rick and Morty has officially introduced a major new villain to the series with Season 6's highly anticipated premiere, and the team behind the series has unpacked what Rick Prime's debut in the new season will mean for the series moving forward! Season 5 ended with the promise that the series would be diving further into more of the canonical and lore elements that fans have been wanting to see, and thankfully Season 6's first episode fulfills that promise by picking up right where everything left off. But it was really only the beginning of what we would get to see.
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
Marvel's She-Hulk Soundtrack: Episode 3
Warning: this story contains spoilers about She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has got her twerk cut out for her on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the face of law firm GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, the media sensation hulk lawyer represents client Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) — a.k.a. the Abomination — in the seemingly rehabilitated former supervillain's high-profile parole case. In the "B" plot, colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) takes the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), swindled by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard who claimed to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar Megan Thee Stallion.
She-Hulk Episode 3 Hidden QR Code Revealed
If the first three episodes are any indication, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a treat for Marvel fans, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a hilarious new path while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, including quite a few different solo comic runs — and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 3 lets viewers celebrate that. Following the trend of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, Episode 3 of She-Hulk briefly shows a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of 2004's She-Hulk #1. The QR code appears onscreen while Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching his legal case, in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf for catfishing him as Megan Thee Stallion.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere's Opening Released Online: Watch
Rick and Morty has finally returned for the highly anticipated Season 6 of the series, and Adult Swim is celebrating by showing off how this new slate of episodes began by releasing the opening scene from the premiere online! The fifth season ended with the promise that there would be some significant changes for the series moving forward with the destruction of the Citadel, portal fluid, and potentially the Central Finite Curve as well. At the same time, there was a concern as to whether or not the next season premiere would actually reference everything that went down. Well, that worry can be put to bed.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Shazam! 2 Director Reveals Why Mr. Mind Was Cut From Sequel
After years of being in the works, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to arrive in theaters next spring, continuing the mythos of DC's superpowered found family. While the teasers and trailers for the film have hinted at some clever explorations of the magical mythos, there are still some plot threads of the first Shazam! left unexplored, including the post-credits sting introducing Mr. Mime. In a recent Q&A on his Instagram, director David F. Sandberg revealed that Mr. Mind won't be appearing in the sequel, because including him would have been "too much movie."
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Details Mark Hamill's Initial Hesitation With The Last Jedi's Luke Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a streak with their steaming service offerings like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The studios last few films have been critically ripped apart or didn't make enough at the box office, but there was one film that was critically lauded and made bank. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the third film the studio released after they were purchased by Disney, and while critics adored the film, there are definitely two sides. A faction of Star Wars fans really didn't like The Last Jedi and have been criticizing it online for years. Recently, director Rian Johnson revealed that he's more proud of the film than ever, and now he's discussing Mark Hamill's hesitation with the film's interpersonal of Luke Skywalker. During a new interview with Empire Magazine (via CBR), Johnson talked candidly about working with Hamill.
Shazam! 2 Director Addresses Reshoots Rumors Amid Release Date Delay
A lot of DC fans have been eager to see Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrive on the big screen, especially after the long-awaited sequel has had its release date delayed several times over. Most recently, it was announced that the project would be moving from December of this year to March of next year — a decision seemingly made (in part) to avoid competition with the December release of Avatar: The Way of Water. Still, fans have speculated about Fury of the Gods' status, and whether or not this delayed release date will impact the film itself. According to director David F. Sandberg, that won't be the case, as he took to Instagram to reveal that he's "definitely not shooting more" of the film, and that "everyone is happy" with how it is so far.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)
A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service.
House of the Dragon Star "Gutted" by Co-Showrunner Exit
Amid the ultra-successful launch of House of the Dragon, HBO announced that one of the showrunners of the new Game of Thrones prequel will be exiting in Season 2. Miguel Sapochnik will continue to serve as executive producer in the second season, but he won't be directing new episodes and Ryan Condal will be the sole showrunner. Stepping into a smaller creative role in the series going forward was ultimately Sapochnik's decision, but it was one that disappointed some in the cast.
