A lot of DC fans have been eager to see Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrive on the big screen, especially after the long-awaited sequel has had its release date delayed several times over. Most recently, it was announced that the project would be moving from December of this year to March of next year — a decision seemingly made (in part) to avoid competition with the December release of Avatar: The Way of Water. Still, fans have speculated about Fury of the Gods' status, and whether or not this delayed release date will impact the film itself. According to director David F. Sandberg, that won't be the case, as he took to Instagram to reveal that he's "definitely not shooting more" of the film, and that "everyone is happy" with how it is so far.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO