Colorado Elk Hunter Loses His Sunglasses, Stumbles Across Them Days Later On The Trail Cam

By Leif Hanson
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DGhF_0hdNjfzW00

Trail cameras have become a way of life for many hunters looking to scout an area for activity.

They can tell the hunter when bucks and bulls return to scrapes, see how many animals are in an area, or keep an update on a specific animal they might be chasing.

Gathering this kind of specific intel saves a lot of time and footwork and helps to improve the odds of being successful during hunting season. A hunter may have his camera set up over a few food sources, and can tell when an animal switches from a hay field to forest meadow, or from crops to acorns, depending on where they’re hunting.

Tim Gearhart was setting up his trail cameras deep in the Colorado backcountry when he lost his sunglasses.

When he went back a few days later to review the images, he came across a clue that would help him find where they disappeared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAOoX_0hdNjfzW00

The sunglasses’ arms probably aren’t as tasty as chewing cud, and not as nutritious either. However, the cow elk was nice enough to leave the sunglasses instead of wandering off or trying to wear them to look cool for the other elk.

Now, Tim will have a souvenir, and a fairly accurate time stamp of when the elk may be crossing the path of the trail cam during his hunting season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y27m6_0hdNjfzW00

Patty McDonough
4d ago

It doesn’t really give the animals a sporting chance nor challenge the hunters skills to use a game cam. I’m sorry that that’s legal. But it is a funny video

Basil Hayden
4d ago

😂🤣😂🤣 you couldn't believe it, if you didn't see it,with your own eyes.!!!

Tammy C
3d ago

I dint see a video but the picture was funny. Your just walking in the woods and see a dear with sunglasses lol

