Marion County, FL

wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
WCJB

Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Popular Gainesville breakfast spot caught on fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1am leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to the call and arrived in four minutes. After 22 minutes of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Tree falls on Ocala apartment building, displacing 12 families

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A large tree fell on an Ocala apartment building Saturday night, displacing 12 families, according to fire officials. Ocala Fire Rescue said the tree fell around 8 p.m. onto the Saddleworth Green Apartments at 2901 SW 41st St. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Egret On Rooftop In Ocala

This egret chose to get some rest on the rooftop of an Ocala home. Thanks to Tina Worrell for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Armed suspect flees Marion County in stolen car, apprehended in Citrus County

A Homosassa man who allegedly stole a vehicle Sunday, Sept. 4, at a Marion County convenience store on County Road 484 and led law enforcement authorities on a short pursuit into Citrus County, before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was apprehended, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Multiple people shot, two killed at Palatka club overnight

PALATKA, Fla. - Four shot, two killed at a Palatka club overnight, according to the Palatka Police Department. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at Vick's Supper Club and BBQ in the 200 block of North 18th Street in Palatka. Police say just before midnight they arrived...
PALATKA, FL
villages-news.com

28-year-old man dies at scene of rollover crash on U.S. 301

A 28-year-old man died at the scene of a rollover crash early Sunday morning on U.S. 301. The Belleview man had been at the wheel of a pickup truck shortly before 1 a.m. heading southbound on U.S. 301 in Marion County when he failed to properly negotiate a curve, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
BELLEVIEW, FL
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

