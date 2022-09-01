Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
WCJB
Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.
Citrus County Health Officials Issues Blue-Green Algae Bloom Caution
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) has issued a caution for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the Three Sisters Spring canal between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue. This is in response to a water
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
WCJB
Popular Gainesville breakfast spot caught on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1am leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to the call and arrived in four minutes. After 22 minutes of...
2 dead, 2 critical after overnight shooting in Palatka, Putnam County officials report
PALATKA, Fla — Update: 9/4/2022 11:30 a.m. In a press release from the Palatka Police Department, it was stated that, “members of the Palatka Police Department responded to Vick’s Supper Club located 207 North 18th Street due to the report of multiple people being shot. “Upon arrival,...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spends Labor Day weekend in jail
A Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spent the Labor Day weekend in jail. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was transferred Thursday from the Sumter County Detention Center to the Lake County Jail after his Lake County bond was revoked. Brockington was arrested this past Tuesday after he was...
click orlando
Tree falls on Ocala apartment building, displacing 12 families
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A large tree fell on an Ocala apartment building Saturday night, displacing 12 families, according to fire officials. Ocala Fire Rescue said the tree fell around 8 p.m. onto the Saddleworth Green Apartments at 2901 SW 41st St. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date...
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor looking for $3.6 million contract with Marion County for resurfacing of CR 314A
Marion County may soon enter into a six-month, $3.6 million contract with an Ocala-based company to resurface County Road 314A, from E State Road 40 to NE Highway 314. Anderson Columbia Company, Inc. will look for approval of the 180-day contract during the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7.
City council must rehear request for beer/wine sales for proposed 7-Eleven store at SE 25th Avenue and Maricamp Road
A controversial question of whether a proposed 7-Eleven convenience store in Southeast Ocala can sell alcohol will get a rehearing before Ocala City Council tomorrow because of a technical error: a public notice of the last hearing was sent out to residents too late. After a lengthy meeting on Aug....
ocala-news.com
Egret On Rooftop In Ocala
This egret chose to get some rest on the rooftop of an Ocala home. Thanks to Tina Worrell for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
Armed suspect flees Marion County in stolen car, apprehended in Citrus County
A Homosassa man who allegedly stole a vehicle Sunday, Sept. 4, at a Marion County convenience store on County Road 484 and led law enforcement authorities on a short pursuit into Citrus County, before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was apprehended, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Multiple people shot, two killed at Palatka club overnight
PALATKA, Fla. - Four shot, two killed at a Palatka club overnight, according to the Palatka Police Department. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at Vick's Supper Club and BBQ in the 200 block of North 18th Street in Palatka. Police say just before midnight they arrived...
villages-news.com
Villager’s lawyer wants arrest thrown out claiming improper traffic stop
A Villager’s lawyer wants her client’s arrest thrown out claiming it was based on an improper traffic stop. Gregg Don Vojik, 64, who lives in the Lee Villas in the Village of Marsh Bend, was arrested May 7 by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended.
villages-news.com
28-year-old man dies at scene of rollover crash on U.S. 301
A 28-year-old man died at the scene of a rollover crash early Sunday morning on U.S. 301. The Belleview man had been at the wheel of a pickup truck shortly before 1 a.m. heading southbound on U.S. 301 in Marion County when he failed to properly negotiate a curve, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
villages-news.com
Family makes painful decision to remove critically injured motorcyclist from life support
The family of a 20-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in an accident has made the painful decision to remove him from life support. Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages.
Berenstain Bears literary agent dies at 102 in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Sterling Lord, the uniquely enduring literary agent who worked for years to find a publisher for Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” and over the following decades arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to the creators of the Berenstain Bears, has died.
