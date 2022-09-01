ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver man dies after single-car crash

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. ( KOIN ) — A Vancouver man died in a single-car crash Wednesday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Psychotic behavior caused by drugs’ fuels paramedic attacks

Officials say Gary A. Seal, 45, was driving in the area of NE 225th Court and NE WH Garner Road around 8:30 a.m. when he failed to make a left turn and struck a tree, as well as a fence, after leaving the roadway.

The 2000 Toyota Echo Seal was driving had heavy front-end damage when officials responded to the scene. CCSO says Seal was found unconscious and later was pronounced dead at the scene. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

