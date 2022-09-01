Read full article on original website
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
Oconto County District Attorney resigns, Gov. Evers seeks new applicants
The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr.’s resignation effective Thursday.
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
Wausaukee man escapes Brown County Jail
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a Wausaukee man who escaped from the Brown County Jai. Justin James Dietrich, 35, from Wausaukee, got out through the loading dock area of the jail shortly before 10:30 A.M. Monday. He headed east through farm fields. He was last seen wearing a white undershirt, blue shirt, and blue pants. He has tattoos on his upper arms.
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
Brown County Drug Task Force seizes over $20k worth of fentanyl and meth in Pulaski, 3 suspects in custody
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation led the Brown County Drug Task Force to Pulaski where over $20 thousand worth of fentanyl and Methamphetamine were seized. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the Drug Task Force seized over 70 grams of fentanyl, over 330 grams of meth, $13,000 in cash, and a handgun. The drugs combine for roughly $23,000 in street value.
Wausau man accused of attempted homicide after weekend shooting
A Wausau man accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend before feeling the scene with a 3-year-old child in tow is facing an array of charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, police said. Police have not formally named the suspect. A search of Marathon County Jail records shows a...
Daily Arrest Records - September 3, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, September 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Woman Connected to Infamous Green Bay Murder Pleads Insanity
The woman accused in a brutal murder case in Green Bay has pleaded insanity. Taylor Schabusiness was in Brown County Court yesterday (September 1st) when she entered the plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A Brown County judge had previously deemed Schabusiness competent to stand...
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death: Officials Release Details of News Anchor's Passing
Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke died by suicide. Nearly a week after News 9 morning anchor and former college athlete was found dead at her home on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the age of 27, the Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed her cause of death in a statement Friday.
Missing Inmate Captured in Waushara County
(Oshkosh, WI) — The inmate who walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center Monday afternoon was back in his cell the next day. Authorities say 43-year-old Michael Blake was recaptured Tuesday at about 12:15 p-m in Waushara County. W-B-A-Y/T-V reports police thought he had been traveling with Jamie Jo Misevicz but the two weren’t together when Blake was arrested. He had pleaded no contest to drug charges in Outagamie County two weeks ago.
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
Wausau area obituaries September 2, 2022
Neena J. Pacholke, 27, Wausau passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born June 29, 1995, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of Aaron and Laurie (Klade) Pacholke, Tampa, Florida. Neena was a beautiful young woman with an infectious smile and contagious laugh who always places others before herself. She...
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man faces charges
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
Herman Van Beckum's 100th birthday
The WBAY team goes Back 2 School with our school photos. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to identify men who brought weapons into a gentleman's club and got into a verbal argument on July 10. Fox River hit-and-run Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT. Emergency crews treat...
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
