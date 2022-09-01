ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Senate candidate Leora Levy, parents hold rally after Greenwich administrator’s controversial video

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jN64N_0hdNhJhE00

A rally was held outside Cos Cob Elementary School on Wednesday evening after the school’s assistant principal was put on administrative leave stemming from a controversial video.

The rally, hosted by Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Leora Levy, also saw dozens of parents attend and share their frustration against the now-viral video of assistant principal Jeremy Boland telling an undercover reporter from the conservative group "Project Veritas" that he doesn’t like to hire Catholic teachers and that he is looking for “progressive teachers” that can “deliver a Democratic message.”

Parents tell News 12 that the educator being put on leave is just the beginning of what they want to see for the Greenwich public school system.

"This is not something that just happened yesterday,” said Debbie Kuehnel, Riverside. “This is something that has been going on for a long time and has been percolating throughout our school systems."

"I want us to start at the top and go all the way down and get rid of all of this cancer that's on our town and in our schools,” added Wendy Walsh, Greenwich.

The town's Superintendent of Schools condemned Boland's statements, and says he's been placed on leave pending a full investigation. Greenwich's first selectman, Republican Fred Camillo said he's hiring an outside attorney to investigate.

Gov. Ned Lamont also says the state’s Department of Education is investigating.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, NY
Greenwich, NY
Education
Greenwich, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Wendy Walsh
Person
Fred Camillo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Protest#Cos Cob Elementary School#Republican#Catholic#Democratic#Boland#Department Of Education
News 12

West Indian American Day Parade winds down, but celebration still going strong

Paradegoers have been out celebrating since as early as 8 a.m., but the celebration is still going strong at the parade’s end in Grand Army Plaza. Eastern Parkway is still currently shut down along with sections of Flatbush and Ocean Parkway. Police on the scene are saying that the Department of Sanitation will follow the end of the parade, with blockades expected to be removed by 8 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy