Police: 3 suspects wanted in baseball bat assault

The NYPD is searching for three individuals that assaulted a 31-year-old man in Brooklyn with a baseball bat.

Police say the victim was at the intersection of Saint Johns’ Place and Ralph Avenue, when three men began arguing with him.

The three men then struck him with a baseball bat multiple times, causing serious injury. The suspects then ran away. The victim was moved to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).