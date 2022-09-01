Lawsuit filled over disputed end to 127th district primary

A new lawsuit has been filed over the disputed to end to a hotly contested Democratic primary in Bridgeport.

State Rep. Jack Hennessy filed the suit on Wednesday challenging the outcome of the second recount which saw him lose the 127th district primary by two votes.

The second recount was ordered after a lawsuit filed by Hennessy’s opponent, Marcus Brown, objected to the results of the first recount, which gave Hennessy the win.

Hennessy is calling for the results to be thrown out and for a new election to be held.