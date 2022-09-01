NYPD: Taxi driver tosses 78-year-old woman out of cab, robs her

A 78-year-old woman was thrown out of a taxi onto the street and robbed by her taxi driver, the NYPD says.

Video shows the woman putting up her best fight against the taxi driver, who can be seen robbing her of her phone and wallet as she lay on the floor in the street.

Video from an eyewitness shows him approach the driver and then he is struck briefly by the taxi as the taxi driver flees the scene.

The car in the video is a white Nissan Sentra. The license plate on the vehicle shows that it is a registered rideshare car.

Police have made no arrests at this time.