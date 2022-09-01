ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Father of Player Released By Patriots Has Message for Bill Belichick

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOXD0_0hdNgp2H00

New England waived Devin Asiasi earlier this week after drafting him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The Patriots released tight end Devin Asiasi as part of their cutdown to get to a 53-man roster, but it doesn’t seem as if Asiasi’s family is upset over that decision.

Dave Asiasi, Devin’s father, took to Twitter to thank head coach Bill Belichick for giving the tight end a chance in the NFL.

“Thank you for believing in my son and developing his game,” Asiasi wrote. “Forever indebted to you sir and the Patriots Organization. Alofa atu coach.”

New England drafted Asiasi in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of UCLA. In his two years with the Patriots, Asiasi played in just 10 games, totaling just two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also dealt with injuries throughout his time with the Patriots.

After New England waived him, Asiasi was claimed by the Bengals on Thursday. He becomes the fourth tight end on Cincinnati’s roster joining Hayden Hurst, Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Comments / 138

I
4d ago

Pops is too notch🏆......... I’m certain he raised a great son🙏🏾......... More than a game..... I wish him and his son the best 🥇🇺🇸

Reply(2)
101
Hop per
4d ago

I wouldn't expect anything less from Samoans... It's in their culture and how most of them are raised, we need more of that here... Fantastic people!!!

Reply(2)
36
Trek Fiftytwo
4d ago

I think BILL might have done him a favor ,since he landed a job with the Bengals!! That quarterback is gonna definitely be in the playoffs again if they stay healthy and no injuries occur!!

Reply(1)
38
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Johnson
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Troy Aikman#American Football#The Patriots Organization#Alofa#Espn#Else Patriots Country#Patriots Roster
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today

ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
RALEIGH, NC
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Took A Notable Flight This Week

Tom Brady reportedly took a notable flight this week amid reports of his fighting with Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported earlier this week that Brady and Bundchen are feuding over the quarterback's decision to return to football for another year at age 45. Brady, who's won seven Super Bowls, retired after the 2021 season, only to announce his comeback after about a month.
NFL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision

23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
MOTORSPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

94K+
Followers
38K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy