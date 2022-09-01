ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

TinCaps can’t hold on to early lead in loss to Whitecaps

By Glenn Marini
 5 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to run scoring base hits from Brandon Valenzuela and Agustin Ruiz, but the TinCaps would not be able to hang on, losing 6-4 to the Whitecaps on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps continue their series against the Whitecaps with game three of their six-game set on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Related
TinCaps drop home finale to West Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps closed the home portion of the 2022 season with a 9-4 loss to West Michigan on Sunday evening. A sac fly in the first inning and wild pitch in the second put West Michigan in front, 2-0. Fort Wayne then tied the game in the bottom of the […]
9/5 Inside The Zone – Week Four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re officially a month into the high school football season and on Labor Day Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and Glenn Marini of WANE-TV break down the local scene like no other in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone!”
TinCaps get back on track with win over Whitecaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A crowd of 7,042, under the Friday night lights of Parkview Field, saw the TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 5-2. Jackson Wolf and Keegan Colett teamed up on the mound for the win, while Fort Wayne’s offense produced 12 hits, and the defense was flawless. Wolf, the No. 15 Padres prospect, pitched […]
Kid battling cancer honored at South Adams football game

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 4-year-old boy battling a rare childhood cancer was celebrated Friday night at the South Adams Football game against Bluffton. Brooks Weiland was given the title as honorary captain and the crowd cheered him on as he ran for a touchdown. Many in the crowd also wore blue in his honor. Brooks […]
