TinCaps can’t hold on to early lead in loss to Whitecaps
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to run scoring base hits from Brandon Valenzuela and Agustin Ruiz, but the TinCaps would not be able to hang on, losing 6-4 to the Whitecaps on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.
The TinCaps continue their series against the Whitecaps with game three of their six-game set on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
