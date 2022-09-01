Goats cruise down Chicago River

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of goats got to cruise down the Chicago River on Wednesday.

The five boat parade departed from the City Winery Dock just before noon. It was part of an end of the summer celebration by ComEd.

The goats are part of herd of more than 200 that help clear vegetation throughout the state. ComEd uses them in hard to reach areas near power lines.

They help cut costs and reduce safety risks for workers, according to ComEd.

