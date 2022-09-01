ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford residents share opinions on new proposed Highcrest bike trail

By Jack Baudoin
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents got the chance to voice their opinions about a proposed multi-use patch project in Rockford Wednesday night.

The open house was held at Holy Family Church. The 17-foot wide “Highcrest Connection” trail would extend over two miles on the south side of Highcrest Road, from Springcreek Road to Alpine. It is part of the City of Rockford’s second “Ten Year Bike Plan.”

The hope is that the new path will increase rider comfort.

“We’ve heard a lot of concerns about safety, and some of those concerns we have already started looking at how we implement them into the design and, so, we’re looking for people to come out and tell us what they think, where they see possible issues being so that we can address it,” said Jeremy Carter, traffic and development engineer for the City of Rockford.

Those that could not make it to Wednesday night’s meeting still have a chance to weigh in on the project’s website .

