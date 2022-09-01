Effective: 2022-09-05 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Monroe; Niagara; Orleans; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO