BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy intersection in Bulloch County will soon have the traffic light drivers have wanted for years. For the better part of two years, you’ve heard about the pleas, the plans, the designs, and the delays in putting a red light at Highway 67 and Brooklet-Denmark. Talking with Georgia DOT, they say they hope to finally have it here in six more weeks.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO