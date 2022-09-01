Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTGS
'Really a blessing:' What Labor Day means to this Savannah business
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Celebrated on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is recognized as a federal holiday to celebrate workers across America. “It’s really just us celebrating the social and the economic achievements that America has brought to us,” Alexius Morris, The Boss Shop Owner.
WTGS
Proceeds from raffle drawing, car giveaway going towards the 200 Club
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire hosted a Labor Day cookout and car raffle drawing on Saturday to announce the winner of the Grainger Companies car giveaway. The 200 Club President and CEO, Mark Dana, said all of the proceeds from the raffle go...
WTGS
Savannah State partners with Grand Valley State University for graduate degree program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah State University announced a new partnership with Grand Valley State University in Michigan to make graduate degrees easier to obtain. Savannah States' vice president of Academic Affairs, Sametria McFall, said the partnership is intended to provide students a direct path to earning master's degrees in communications, criminal justice, or cybersecurity.
WTGS
Savannah says goodbye to summer with Labor Day Weekend celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Plant Riverside District hosted the third day of its Farewell to Summer Labor Day Weekend Celebration on Sunday, where people gathered for food, drinks, and music, and to celebrate the long weekend. Voodoo Soup played Saturday afternoon, and people watched from the sidewalks and from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
Renegade Paws Rescue speaks on overcrowded shelters after pandemic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Renegade Paws Rescue is a nonprofit dog rescue focused on fostering dogs until they find their forever homes. Board member Cody Shelley said the pandemic greatly impacted the number of animals stuck in shelters. "At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a shortage of...
WTGS
SCDNR offers courtesy boat inspections for Labor Day weekend
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources offered boat inspections at boat landings around the state during the holiday weekend in an effort to help keep people safe. SCDNR officials said that they are performing quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and...
Comments / 0