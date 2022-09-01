Read full article on original website
Mill Fire destroys nearly 100 homes, buildings in Siskiyou County | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
WEED, Calif. — A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. As of a Saturday evening update from Cal Fire,...
California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency
FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
ABC10
California's fast food workers to have a say in negotiating their wages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a fast food labor bill on Labor Day, allowing fast food workers to create their own minimum wages, safety standards, benefits and more. “I’m kind of speechless right now,” said Evelyn Barillas, who works at Subway. Through tears, she expressed...
