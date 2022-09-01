ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who got better deal trading champs: UFC or ONE Championship?

By MMA Junkie Staff
 5 days ago
Nearly four years ago, the most infamous “trade” in MMA history took place.

Trades aren’t exactly a typical thing in MMA as they are in other professional sports, but the UFC and ONE Championship swapping their former champions in Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren is a moment in the sport’s history that will be discussed for many years, for a number of reasons.

This past Saturday, Johnson added another shiny belt to his trophy case when he avenged his knockout loss to Adriano Moraes by finishing him with a devastating knee at ONE on Prime Video 1 in Singapore. On the other side of the “trade,” Ben Askren is at home as a retired fighter.

Askren’s UFC run was only three fights. He won his debut at UFC 235 against Robbie Lawler, then recorded two stoppage losses against Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia before exiting the promotion to box Jake Paul.

On the other hand, Johnson has gone 4-1 under the ONE Championship banner, winning a grand prix championship and the division’s title. Not to mention, winning a custom rules bout that swapped rounds between MMA and muay Thai. Johnson still looks like the best flyweight on the planet, which is why he reclaimed No. 1 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie flyweight rankings.

So, which promotion got the better end of the deal? Did UFC make a mistake by letting Johnson go?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Nolan King discuss the trade with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their conversation in the video above, or check out this week’s full episode below.

This U.S. Open fan had an electric reaction to Frances Tiafoe’s match point on Rafael Nadal

Tennis fans were over the moon after Frances Tiafoe stunned Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s round of 16 at the 2022 U.S. Open. So much so that one was dancing in the stands!. Tiafoe bested Nadal in four sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3) to move on to the quarterfinals scheduled for Wednesday. The win was an emotional one for Tiafoe, who knocked out the world No. 3 in Nadal in quite dominant fashion.
WWE Raw results: Lashley, Miz clash for US title in a steel cage

Hey, so it was a pretty quiet weekend in pro wrestling, eh? But the show, as they say, goes on, and in this case it rolls into Kansas City for WWE Raw. Clash at the Castle was quite the spectacle, but with only six matches, it left a lot of stars without a spot on the card, and not every title was defended. Raw will rectify that for the United States Championship, with Bobby Lashley attempting to retain the gold against The Miz inside a steel cage. That would seem to be an environment that would favor the All Mighty, but...
How much backstage drama in pro wrestling is too much? AEW feels like it’s about to find out

In one of the calmer moments of the now infamous media scrum after AEW All Out, AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan was asked if he thought successes like the show that had just taken place outside Chicago would be able to galvanize the company and help it move forward despite any tensions behind the scenes. “There’s a lot of conversation about people not getting along, not liking each other,” Khan said. “I definitely think that it’s probably more apparent than ever that there’s a lot of that.” Khan didn’t have much choice but to admit as much. Not...
