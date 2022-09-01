Read full article on original website
2 killed in Pueblo Crash, Driver charged
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a driver after a fatal crash Monday morning. On Monday, September 5, around midnight, PPD was called to I-25 just south of exit 101 for a traffic accident. According to PPD, A Nissan truck driven by 39-year-old Ernesto Campos-Trejo was traveling Northbound on I-25 at a […]
county17.com
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeks Colorado man suspected of killing a man Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A warrant for second degree murder has been issued for a man who Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe shot and killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 4. The suspect is identified as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, a.k.a. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, from Greeley, Colorado. Investigators...
KKTV
2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning. Police tell 11 News a Nissan pickup “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the pickup and suffered serious injuries. He was later airlifted to a hospital out of town. None of them have been identified at the time of this writing.
Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) continues efforts to combat the Fentanyl epidemic impacting our communities. As part of those efforts on the morning of August 30, a search warrant was served in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins. During the search, NCDTF investigators recovered several hundred suspected Fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns, several thousand dollars in cash, and felony distribution amounts of suspected methamphetamine.
Thornton Police officer shoots, kills man on Interstate 25
THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton Police officer shot and killed a man who produced a weapon while he was walking in traffic Monday morning on Interstate 25, police said in a news release. I-25 was closed for hours between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway for the investigation into the...
Suspect accused of impersonating an officer after pulling over Adams Deputy
Brighton Police Department says a man impersonating an officer chose the wrong car to pull over on Saturday afternoon on Interstate 76. "We did have officers dispatched to the report of a police impersonator on I-76 heading westbound between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane," says Kylynn Delohery with Brighton Police Department. Police say the driver of this car, a 2019 Dodge Durango, activated red and blue lights from a bar in his windshield, and tried to pull someone overHis mistake? The car he was trying to stop was driven by an actual officer, an off-duty deputy with the Adams County...
Summit Daily News
Use of stolen credit cards and identities to book vacation rentals in Summit County brings felony theft charges against Denver man
A Denver man accused of using stolen credit cards to book vacation rentals for Summit County visitors was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. The 42-year-old man was charged with felony theft of $5,000 to $20,000, felony identity theft, misdemeanor criminal possession of a financial device and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, a felony charge, according to court records. He was arrested on Aug. 9 by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after extradition. His bond was set at $20,000.
Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver
DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
Police investigate car chase & shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a car chase and shooting that occurred late Saturday night. Just before 11 p.m., CSPD received a call reporting a disturbance involving firearms at a car meet near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Beverly Street. Shortly after, CSPD received a second call […]
Suspect arrested after stealing ice cream truck, kidnaping driver in Colorado
A 46-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, after allegedly stealing an ice cream truck and briefly kidnaping its driver early last month, according to a news release from the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The incident occurred on the 5300 block of 38th Street, at the Wheat Ridge King Soopers. The...
I-25 closed in Thornton after shooting involving Thornton police officer
A shooting involving Thornton police officers has shut down part of Interstate 25. I-25 is closed in both directions from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway, the Thornton Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 8:30 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.Police did not say how many officers were involved in the incident and said the investigation is in its early stages.This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for updates.
Juvenile visitor fires gunshots into home when parents 'shut down' their kids' party
Deputies found what are believed to be multiple bullet holes in a Centennial home Saturday night after the adult residents turned away a group of juvenile visitors who brought alcohol to their kids' party. The parents "shut down" to their own juveniles' party when they discovered the alcohol, according to a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. A male among the group of visiting juveniles was seen on video "leaving the house with a gun and firing it at the home," per ACSO's John Bartmann.Deputies were called to the scene in the 19700 block of East Stanford Drive at 10:20 p.m.They found multiple spent shell casings in the street in front of the home. They also discovered apparent gunshot holes in another home and vehicle in the neighborhood as well, Bartmann stated.The juvenile who fired the alleged shots is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height with short black or brown dreadlocks. He and the visiting group left in what it believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire.
KRDO
CSPD makes fentanyl bust following complaints from citizens
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At the beginning of August, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began receiving complaints about a residence in the downtown area that was "severely disrupting the quality of life for the citizens of Colorado Springs." Police said they obtained information to suggest the residence was...
Domestic violence murder victim sought help before her death
CBS News Colorado has learned that the Denver Police Department is investigating one of their detectives for their handling of a domestic violence assault complaint that was received in May. Three months later, the woman who made the verbal complaint to police was found dead, and her ex-boyfriend is being charged with murder."The Denver Police Department takes seriously and thoroughly investigates any allegation of misconduct or policy violation," the department wrote in a statement, responding to CBS News Colorado inquiries about the murder of Elizabeth Hatlas, 50. Her ex-boyfriend, Travis Tuomi, is being held for first-degree murder and tampering with...
Colorado driver clocked driving 133 MPH, outruns police
A driver evaded arrest on Sunday, after an officer clocked them driving 133 MPH on East Bound I-70, near Wadsworth, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet. The driver was reportedly traveling and astounding 68 MPH over the speed limit, when he passed the officer. According to a report by KDVR, the motorist would not stop for police, and is still at large.
Motorcyclist killed in south Denver crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning.
KKTV
Two arrested in suspected fentanyl bust
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested after hundreds of fentanyl pills were found on them. Colorado Springs Police say in August of 2022 members of the CSPD Downtown Area Response Team, also known as DART, began receiving complaints about a home that was severally disrupting the quality of life for people in the area.
Springs man sentenced for drug trafficking and money laundering
COLORADO SPRINGS — A 51-year-old Colorado Springs man will spend years in prison for distribution of cocaine and money laundering. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced the sentencing of Armando DeLeon after he pled guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering charges on August 24, 2021. According to the […]
Shoplifting suspect runs over Walgreens employee
Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured a Walgreens employee after shoplifting at the store.
3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County
A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch. All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash.
