Tampa, FL

Man crossing street injured in Tampa hit-and-run crash

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a car in Tampa. At around 8 p.m., police responded to a person struck while crossing the road at North Nebraska Avenue and East Wilma Street, the police department said. The car did not stop. The...
Treasure Island firefighters, police officers compete in inaugural wing eating contest

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Treasure Island firefighters and police officers competed for a worthy cause this Labor Day. The Labor Day Party was hosted by the restaurant, Caddy's Treasure Island, and featured its inaugural wing-eating contest between two members each from the Treasure Island Fire Department and police department. The winner was decided by how many pounds of wings were eaten.
Hardee deputies: Student arrested after writing message on Snapchat threatening to shoot up school

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A minor was arrested after making threats online to shoot people at his school, the Hardee County Sheriff's Office reports. On Saturday, the sheriff's office says it received several Fortify Florida tips of a person making threats to commit a school shooting. Deputies immediately contacted the person they say put the threatening messages on Snapchat.
Recognize this man? Winter Haven police search for man accused of attacking woman at park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police officers in Winter Haven are on the lookout for the person a woman accused of attacking her at Trailhead Park almost one week ago. It happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The woman was at the park feeding cats in the area like she normally does, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release. On the way back to her car, the woman said she was approached by a man "who placed something against her back as he pushed her against her vehicle."
