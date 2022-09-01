Read full article on original website
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive Beach
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature film
5 Things to Do in Clearwater Beach
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day Weekend
Man seriously hurt following shooting near Brooksville 7-Eleven
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Shots rang out overnight outside a 7-Eleven in Brooksville, leaving one man with life-threatening injuries and another in custody, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 1:12 a.m. Monday to a shooting in the area of South Broad Street between John...
5-month-old infant shot in the hip by 3-year-old still recovering at Tampa hospital, family member says
TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-month-old infant shot in the hip by a 3-year-old child on Saturday remains in recovery at Tampa General Hospital after receiving surgery to remove the bullet from her leg. Officers with the Tampa Police Department were called to a home off of 17th Street in...
Unanswered questions still surround death of Sarasota teen 5 years later
SARASOTA, Fla. — Questions have been swimming around for years about the death of a teen who originally went missing from Sarasota. It has now been five years since Jabez Spann disappeared, last seen in September of 2017 near 22nd Street. Fast forward two years later, in February 2019, the remains of the 14-year-old were found in rural Manatee County.
Deputies identify juvenile in 'unsubstantiated' threat made at a Land O' Lakes middle school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Update: Deputies were able to identify a juvenile following a false threat made at Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes, the sheriff's office announced Monday. Detectives began conducting the investigation after it was brought to their attention on Sunday, Sept. 4. At this...
Tampa police: 3-year-old accidentally shoots 5-month-old in the hip
TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-month-old child was taken to Tampa General Hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon, police report. Just after 1 p.m., officers with the Tampa Police Department were called to a home off of 17th Street on reports of a baby shot in the hip. Once on...
Man crossing street injured in Tampa hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a car in Tampa. At around 8 p.m., police responded to a person struck while crossing the road at North Nebraska Avenue and East Wilma Street, the police department said. The car did not stop. The...
Apollo Beach man arrested after 5-year-old accidentally shoots self
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after a 5-year-old child found a gun and shot themselves on Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they received a call about the incident around 8 a.m. At the same time, Aston Simmons,...
Bicyclist remains hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Pasco County
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A bicyclist is seriously hurt after a car collided with him late Sunday night in Land O' Lakes, the Florida Highway Patrol said, adding that the driver of the car left the scene of the crash. It happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday in...
Sarasota father, daughter arrested after raccoon burned alive in viral video
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota County father and daughter were arrested after a video showing them burning a raccoon alive in a dumpster went viral, according to the sheriff's office. "It's obviously a heinous case," Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said at a news conference on Friday. Hoffman said the...
Treasure Island firefighters, police officers compete in inaugural wing eating contest
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Treasure Island firefighters and police officers competed for a worthy cause this Labor Day. The Labor Day Party was hosted by the restaurant, Caddy's Treasure Island, and featured its inaugural wing-eating contest between two members each from the Treasure Island Fire Department and police department. The winner was decided by how many pounds of wings were eaten.
Hardee deputies: Student arrested after writing message on Snapchat threatening to shoot up school
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A minor was arrested after making threats online to shoot people at his school, the Hardee County Sheriff's Office reports. On Saturday, the sheriff's office says it received several Fortify Florida tips of a person making threats to commit a school shooting. Deputies immediately contacted the person they say put the threatening messages on Snapchat.
'Gator got my arm': Man survives 3 days lost in the woods after alligator attack
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — For the first time we are hearing from the man who lost his arm in an alligator attack in Myakka City earlier this summer. Eric Merda who's still adjusting to life with one arm, says he spent three grueling days in the swamp after a gator bit his arm off when he was swimming in Lake Manatee.
Suspected drunk driver sentenced to 35 years in death of Pinellas County deputy
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The accused drunk driver deputies said took the life of Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Magli was sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea Friday in court. Robert Holzaepfel, 33, appeared at 1:30 p.m. at the Pinellas County Justice Center. Holzaepfel...
Local gun safety instructor says its parents 'responsibility' to teach kids about firearms
TAMPA, Fla. — In the last few days, there were two separate incidents of children unintentionally firing a gun, injuring either themselves or others in the Tampa Bay region. In both cases, the adults present were charged with child negligence. Anyone who has a gun in their home, kids...
Father accused of shooting kids bond set at 2.5 million
TAMPA, Fla. — A judge set Jermaine Bass' bond at $2.5 million dollars on Friday. The judge says if Bass posts bail, he will be on house arrest and will not be allowed to have contact with his wife. Bass is accused of shooting and killing his daughter and...
FWC: 77-year-old woman bit by 7-foot alligator in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. — A 77-year-old woman was bitten by a 7-foot, 10-inch alligator Saturday evening in Bradenton, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release. FWC said the incident happened near a pond in a gated community near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Chester...
Law enforcement cracking down on boaters drinking and driving over Labor Day weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is the boating capital of the world. There are more than one million registered boats across the state, so it’s no surprise we see the most boating accidents, as well. U.S. Coast Guard data also shows Florida ranked No. 1 with the most...
Man caught on video taking bike off front porch in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a bike off the front porch of a home and walking away. Police say the incident happened at a home on South Willow Avenue and the bike was left sitting unsecured.
Missing 22-year-old woman found safe, Sarasota police say
SARASOTA, Fla. — Police a missing 22-year-old woman who was last seen in the Sarasota area on Sunday was found safe. Johana Arteaga was initially last seen at the Embassy Suites on North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota Police Department said in a news release.
Recognize this man? Winter Haven police search for man accused of attacking woman at park
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police officers in Winter Haven are on the lookout for the person a woman accused of attacking her at Trailhead Park almost one week ago. It happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The woman was at the park feeding cats in the area like she normally does, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release. On the way back to her car, the woman said she was approached by a man "who placed something against her back as he pushed her against her vehicle."
