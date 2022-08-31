Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
sent-trib.com
Discover chilly reads this fall with library’s s Bone Chilling Book Club
Sept. 13 - “The Good Daughter” by Karin Slaughter. Oct. 11 - “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” by John Berendt.
sent-trib.com
Go on a moon walk, volunteer for county parks
Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visit wcparks.org. Stargazing is set for Saturday from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. at Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids. See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent and may be canceled without prior notice. No registration is needed.
sent-trib.com
Apple Truck Tour stops in BG, Perrysburg
The Apple Truck, using a refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, will make local stops on Thursday. Like the Peach Truck, which brings southern peaches to the north, the Apple Truck offers the best of Michigan apples to over 120 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and South Carolina. The tour will commence in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and end in Florida in November.
sent-trib.com
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
County fair projects best in state
At the 2022 Wood County Fair, 951 FFA crop, agricultural engineering, research, horticultural, SAE/FFA photo story boards and agricultural science projects were on display at the Junior Fair Building. The Wood County Fair FFA display by Bowling Green, Eastwood, Elmwood, Otsego and Penta Career Center, is one of the best...
sent-trib.com
2022 FFA Tractor Operator’s Contest winners
The 2022 FFA Tractor Operator’s Contest was won by Jesse Sundermeier of Eastwood FFA. Carter Foos of Eastwood FFA was second, followed by Gregory Wise of Elmwood FFA, third. Tanner Pennington of Elmwood FFA was fourth and Wyatt Bechstein of Bowling Green FFA was fifth. Eddie Eschedor (BG) and Tommy Curtis (Penta) also participated in the contest.
sent-trib.com
GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green — Group news
The club will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church to begin the new club year. Program for the evening will be “A Day in the Life of a Woman in India” presented by Rama Kannan, club member and instructor at Owens Community College, who will talk about the culture and customs of her native country. The hostesses for the evening, Linda Moore and Miriam Martin, have planned a pot luck and fellowship time to begin the fun and informative evening.
sent-trib.com
Cut out to be an author: Ridgely is compelled to tell stories
Fans of Vince Flynn, Lee Child, Tom Clancy and Jack Carr should check out Bowling Green author Mark Ridgely. “I love James Bond,” Ridgely said. “‘Dr. No’ and ‘The Man with a Golden Gun’ and ‘Goldfinger,’ and all those movies, is what I grew up with.”
sent-trib.com
Updated: US 20 now open in Perrysburg Township
LIME CITY - U.S. 20 between Lime City and Glenwood roads in Perrysburg Township is closed, due to cable lines down in the roadway, blocking travel in both directions. Perrysburg Township Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation made the announcement. There are barricades in place, and Spectrum will advise...
sent-trib.com
Dayspring Church unveils $1 million renovation as congregation thrives
Renovations at Dayspring Church are hitting their completion just in time for the fireworks. “It’s like a facelift,” Deborah Winkler, connections and discipleship pastor, said. The church has been at the current location, at 17360 N. Dixie Hwy., for 35 years. The pews were removed for stadium seating....
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-3-2022
There have been 35,516 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 204 cases in the last seven days. There has been no hospitalizations in the last seven days. There have been 373 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according...
sent-trib.com
Thomas Tracy Gibbs
Thomas Tracy Gibbs, 89, of Bowling Green, formally of Haskins, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022. He was born January 29, 1933 in Haskins, Ohio to the late Elmer and Naomi (Bemis) Gibbs. He married Frances Jean Heller on August 23, 1952 and she preceded him in death in 2013.
sent-trib.com
Falcons Haffa, Shuble finish in top five at Bobcat Invite
ATHENS, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University men's and women's cross country teams opened their respective seasons at the Ohio-hosted Bobcat Invite on Friday morning. BGSU senior A.J. Haffa placed fifth overall to lead the men to a fourth-place team score, while the Falcon women finished fifth. Senior Katerina Shuble took second place while running unattached.
sent-trib.com
BG loses to AW in soccer
At Bobcat Stadium Wednesday, the Anthony Wayne girls soccer team defeated Bowling Green in both teams’ Northern Lakes League opener. “It was a tough one, but I thought we played great. We fought really hard and never gave up,” BG coach Erika Kimple said. For BG, Macy Ash...
sent-trib.com
BGSU harriers open season at Bobcat Invite
ATHENS, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams open their respective 2022 campaigns at the Bobcat Invite, hosted by Ohio University, today. The 2022 Bobcat Invite will be held at the Ohio University Golf Course. The women and men will both...
sent-trib.com
Bobcats give Trojans a battle, but fall 35-19
For Bowling Green, it was about containing Findlay quarterback Ryan Montgomery at Bobcat Stadium Friday night. The hype in Northwest Ohio has been around Montgomery and his older brother, 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive end and offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, an Ohio State commit. Ryan Montgomery threw for four touchdown passes, but...
sent-trib.com
Hamler man pleads guilty in fatal I-75 crash
A Hamler man who killed two people in an Interstate 75 crash has pleaded guilty to the charges. Nicholas Luderman, 25, appeared Aug. 19 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was traveling southbound on I-75 near Cygnet Road around 10 p.m. on April 3...
sent-trib.com
Elmwood’s offense passes, runs all over Allan East
HARROD, Ohio — Elmwood stayed unbeaten at 3-0 with a 53-21 rout over Allan East Friday night. It was Allan East’s first loss as they fell to 2-1. Elmwood quarterback Haydon Wickard completed 20-of-29 passes for 271 yards, and Wickard ran for 83 yards on 13 carries to provide 354 yards of total offense.
sent-trib.com
Falcons best Northern Kentucky for second straight win
The Bowling Green State University volleyball program began the Hampton Inn Invitational with a four-set 27-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14 victory over Northern Kentucky on Thursday night at the Stroh Center. It is BGSU’s second straight win to even their season record at 2-2. Northern Kentucky, out of the Horizon League,...
sent-trib.com
Falcons fall to nationally ranked Hilltoppers
The Bowling Green State University volleyball team played four sets against No. 22 Western Kentucky at the Stroh Center Friday night. The Falcons battled through a close first set before evening the match with a second set win. Western Kentucky responded in the third set before closing out the match with a late rally in the fourth set to best BGSU 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25.
