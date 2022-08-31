Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visit wcparks.org. Stargazing is set for Saturday from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. at Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids. See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent and may be canceled without prior notice. No registration is needed.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO