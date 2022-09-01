Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Premier League asks referee body to look into VAR decisions
LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has asked the body in charge of referees in England to look into two decisions taken after video review on Saturday. West Ham and Newcastle were denied goals that were awarded by the on-field referee, following an intervention by VAR. West Ham manager...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Juventus as Champions League kicks off
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Battle-hardened in Europe after coming through three qualifying rounds, Dinamo Zagreb begins its first group stage campaign since 2019-20 against a Chelsea in a state of flux after a squad rebuild. Nearly $300 million has been spent on refreshing Chelsea’s squad in the summer transfer window and that is likely to mean first starts in the Champions League for the club for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Dinamo beat Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad and Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage. AC Milan visits Salzburg energized by its 3-2 derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch — which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. Rafael Leão, who scored twice in the derby, has been devastating in Milan’s attack. While Milan is making successive Champions League appearances for the first time since 2013-14, Salzburg is playing in the group phase for the fourth straight season.
UEFA・
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: England survive spot kick struggles
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with England's nail-biter vs. Colombia in 2018. The Three Lions' checkered history in penalty...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Just Fontaine scores 13 goals
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Just Fontaine's record-setting scoring run. It’s hard to process, really. How could...
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Resurgent Man United beats Arsenal 3-1 for 4th straight win
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford’s double and a debut goal for Antony secured Manchester United a fourth successive victory as a 3-1 win ended Arsenal's perfect start to the Premier League on Sunday. Deadline-day signing Antony was handed a start after only joining on Thursday and took...
LAFC look to end unusual skid against Real Salt Lake
Los Angeles FC aim to break out of a stunning three-match losing streak when they host Real Salt Lake on
MLS・
Comments / 0