BBC
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police in fresh vow to identify girl's killer
Police will identify those responsible for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel with the help of the local community, an assistant chief constable has said. Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Chris Green said already "the community has stepped forward". Nine-year-old Olivia was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman...
BBC
Chiswick gym-goer has bank account emptied after locker raid
A woman has described how criminals raided her gym locker, stole her wallet and went on an £8,000 shopping spree while she was exercising. Charlotte, from west London, who did not want her full name published, told the BBC how she felt blamed by her bank and made to feel like a "criminal".
BBC
Meghan shares her self-doubt with young audience
In her first speech in the UK since stepping down as a "working royal", the Duchess of Sussex told a young audience of her own struggle for self-belief. Meghan recalled her nervousness at the same One Young World summit eight years ago and having a "pinch-me moment, where you just go: 'How am I here?'"
BBC
Shae Gordon: Boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London named
A 17-year-old stabbed to death in east London has been named by police. Shae Gordon, from Enfield, north London, suffered fatal stab wounds during a disturbance in Lichfield Road, Bow and died in the early hours of Sunday. A second teenager remains critically injured in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.
BBC
Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
BBC
Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site
Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
BBC
Motorcyclist named in fatal Stechford crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to the 33-year-old. Damian Demkowski was confirmed dead at the scene on Station Road, Stechford, after the collision involving a car on 19 August. His family remembered him as always smiling and said he would...
BBC
Actress Kate Copstick attacked and robbed of charity money
An actress was attacked outside her home by two men in balaclavas who stole £8,500 in charity money she had raised. Kate Copstick, from Glasgow, was a short distance from her property in Shepherd's Bush, London, when the men ran after her on Saturday. The 66-year-old said they put...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Parents of Boston stabbing victim thank town for support
The mother of a schoolgirl stabbed to death in a street has thanked her local community for their support. Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July. Her mother Lina Savicke and step-father Aurelijus Savickas joined friends on...
