fox35orlando.com
3 people, including child and teen, hurt after shooting in Cocoa, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities in Brevard County are searching for the person who shot into a car on Saturday, injuring three people, including two children. The shooting happened in Cocoa, near the intersection of Brunett Road and State Road 520. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened...
fox35orlando.com
Social media threat targeting Florida middle school considered non-credible; authorities notified
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County School District said a social media threat that began to spread last week is not believed to be credible, and that the district has alerted Casselberry Police and Seminole County Sheriff's Office to investigate. In an email sent to parents on Sunday, South...
fox35orlando.com
Florida first responders surprise grandmothers with elaborate pregnancy reveal
VENICE, Fla. - A Davenport firefighter, a Sarasota paramedic, and a Venice PD marine officer conspired to carry out an elaborate pregnancy reveal, surprising both of the baby's grandmothers with the good news. Brian and Annamarie Whalen recently moved closer to the coast from Davenport in Polk County, where Brian...
fox35orlando.com
Man on the run after allegedly pulling gun during a fight at a high school football game
DELAND, Fla. - Police are looking for a man after he allegedly pulled a gun out during a fight as they were breaking it up. DeLand police during the football game Friday night at DeLand High School a fight broke out involving 19-year-old Jayvion Barthel, 22-year-old Jake Ross and others. According to police, the fight stemmed from an ongoing dispute in the Spring Hill area.
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
fox35orlando.com
Shooting and brawl at Minnesota State Fair triggers mass crowd panic, exodus, and early closure
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rushing out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department...
fox35orlando.com
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter says he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building. Despite his...
fox35orlando.com
'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted
Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
fox35orlando.com
Nice weather draws big crowds to Florida beaches for Labor Day holiday
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - People packed Volusia County beaches as Labor Day marked the unofficial end to summer. "So we’re just hanging out at the beach with the boys and letting them get out of the house and away from the computers for a little bit," said Kimberly Purdue.
fox35orlando.com
Florida beaches packed for Labor Day holiday
It was a busy Labor Day on Volusia County beaches as throngs of people celebrated the "end of summer." Volusia County Beach Safety said eight swimmers had to be rescued from the ocean without any major issue.
fox35orlando.com
Charlie Crist to make 'important campaign announcement' in Orlando on Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, will be in Orlando on Tuesday for what his office calls an "important campaign announcement." His running mate, Karla Hernandez, and Congressional candidate Maxwell Frost will also be at the news conference. According to an email from his office,...
fox35orlando.com
Fire Department: Car catches fire after crash on interstate
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Firefighters rush to put out a car fire after a crash on Interstate 4. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened sometime this morning on I-4, near Universal. One car got engulfed by flames, but no one was injured.
fox35orlando.com
FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 2
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the second week of the regular season. Cardinal Gibbons 33, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 0. North Florida Educational Instutitute 45, Stanton College Prep 8. North Marion 35, Dunnellon 0. Northside Christian 21, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 6. Oak Hall 49,...
fox35orlando.com
Busy travel weekend at Orlando International Airport wrapping up
Orlando, Fla. - Orlando International Airport was busy this Labor Day weekend as people enjoy the unofficial end of summer. Officials with Orlando International Airport say 764,600 people were expected to travel through the airport during the Labor Day travel period, which is a nearly 20% increase from last year. The airport was busy with travelers on Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Dry start to the week as storms begin to build
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 78 degrees. We'll see a few sea breeze-driven isolated afternoon storms through tomorrow, but with dry air aloft, any storms that form could be strong with damaging wind gusts and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. They'll also be slow-moving, allowing a quick 1"-3" of rain to fall inside 1.5hrs. We'll see many more evening storms later this week as a flow from the west establishes, allowing deeper, tropical humidity to arrive.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Isolated showers expected for this evening
Main weather concerns: Isolated Showers will start in the late afternoon to early evening west of I-95. Orange County and the Orlando metro will see most of the activity. Rain is expected from Orlando Lake Okeechobee. The main threats include gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. BEACHES:. Monday will be...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Hot and humid with some thunderstorms this Labor Day weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 92 degrees. A hot and humid start to this Labor Day weekend. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms will be isolated to scattered into the afternoon, with the best storm chances after 5 pm. Main threats will be downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. The...
fox35orlando.com
Divas In Concert to benefit Steinway Society of Central Florida
Carol Stein, also known as the "Piano Lady," has performed at Walt Disney World Resort in a number of capacities since 1990. In the past decade, she has been in charge of a special annual fundraising event called Divas In Concert, which benefits the Steinway Society of Central Florida. The event will be held on Sept. 11 at the Orlando Museum of Art.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Earl forecast to be season's first major hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center continues to track three systems in the Atlantic Ocean, including one hurricane, one tropical storm, and a tropical wave that has emerged off the coast of Africa. Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle do not pose a threat to Florida at this time....
fox35orlando.com
OIA's new Terminal C nearly ready to open doors
Orlando International Airport's (MCO) new Terminal C facility is set to open on Sept. 19. This 200,000-square feet terminal has new visual communication through massive video walls connected to digital displays.
