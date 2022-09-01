ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted

Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Charlie Crist to make 'important campaign announcement' in Orlando on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, will be in Orlando on Tuesday for what his office calls an "important campaign announcement." His running mate, Karla Hernandez, and Congressional candidate Maxwell Frost will also be at the news conference. According to an email from his office,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fire Department: Car catches fire after crash on interstate

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Firefighters rush to put out a car fire after a crash on Interstate 4. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened sometime this morning on I-4, near Universal. One car got engulfed by flames, but no one was injured.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 2

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the second week of the regular season. Cardinal Gibbons 33, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 0. North Florida Educational Instutitute 45, Stanton College Prep 8. North Marion 35, Dunnellon 0. Northside Christian 21, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 6. Oak Hall 49,...
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Busy travel weekend at Orlando International Airport wrapping up

Orlando, Fla. - Orlando International Airport was busy this Labor Day weekend as people enjoy the unofficial end of summer. Officials with Orlando International Airport say 764,600 people were expected to travel through the airport during the Labor Day travel period, which is a nearly 20% increase from last year. The airport was busy with travelers on Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Dry start to the week as storms begin to build

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 78 degrees. We'll see a few sea breeze-driven isolated afternoon storms through tomorrow, but with dry air aloft, any storms that form could be strong with damaging wind gusts and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. They'll also be slow-moving, allowing a quick 1"-3" of rain to fall inside 1.5hrs. We'll see many more evening storms later this week as a flow from the west establishes, allowing deeper, tropical humidity to arrive.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Isolated showers expected for this evening

Main weather concerns: Isolated Showers will start in the late afternoon to early evening west of I-95. Orange County and the Orlando metro will see most of the activity. Rain is expected from Orlando Lake Okeechobee. The main threats include gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. BEACHES:. Monday will be...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Divas In Concert to benefit Steinway Society of Central Florida

Carol Stein, also known as the "Piano Lady," has performed at Walt Disney World Resort in a number of capacities since 1990. In the past decade, she has been in charge of a special annual fundraising event called Divas In Concert, which benefits the Steinway Society of Central Florida. The event will be held on Sept. 11 at the Orlando Museum of Art.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Earl forecast to be season's first major hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center continues to track three systems in the Atlantic Ocean, including one hurricane, one tropical storm, and a tropical wave that has emerged off the coast of Africa. Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle do not pose a threat to Florida at this time....
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

OIA's new Terminal C nearly ready to open doors

Orlando International Airport's (MCO) new Terminal C facility is set to open on Sept. 19. This 200,000-square feet terminal has new visual communication through massive video walls connected to digital displays.
ORLANDO, FL

