Neenah, WI

Fox11online.com

Take in the joys of Fox Jazz Fest in Menasha

(WLUK) -- Fox Jazz Fest is underway at Jefferson Park in Menasha this Labor Day weekend. Music lovers from around Northeast Wiscosnin are welcomed to this free event. Enjoy local, national, and international Jazz artists. There will be food, beverage and fun around as you listen. Fox Jazz Fest starts...
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

WWII Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old

MORRISON (WLUK)-- World War II Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old September 5th, 2022. He has four kids, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Herman Van Beckum has a lot to celebrate, surrounded by five generations of his family, he...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Irish singer, icon to perform in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An Irish singer and cultural icon is coming to the Oshkosh Arena this fall. Daniel O'Donnell -- a singer, TV presenter and philanthropist -- combines country music and Irish folk. He is most popular in Ireland and Britain but has also had success in Australia. O'Donnell is...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in the area

ASHWAUBENON — (WLUK) -- Breathtaking images of the Northern Lights were captured by viewers Sunday night . The spectacular, colorful display of lights peaked around 11 p.m. We received some great pictures from viewers of the Northern Lights, also know as the Aurora Borealis. If your have pictures of the event, please share them via chime in.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton North smothers Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Entering this season there wasn't a lot of talk about Appleton North being a contender in the Fox Valley Association, but that might be changing. Even though North opened the season with wins over Green Bay Southwest and Green Bay Preble -- non-contenders in the Fox River Classic Conference North -- there was a question of how good the Lightning would be after losing many key players from last year's team.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

As a new school year begins, watch for these signs of bullying

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Many school districts began the new year this past week in Northeast Wisconsin, the Appleton Area School District among them. Assistant Superintendent Sheree Garvey says that's why schools in Appleton have a new way to fight bullying. “We take bullying very seriously," Garvey said. "In every situation.”
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton firefighters respond to 2 separate fires within hours

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Fire Department responded to two separate fires Monday afternoon. The first fire was called in by a passer-by around 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of S. Chain Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found the only person in the home unconscious. Smoke from unattended food,...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

UW-Green Bay projects seventh straight year of enrollment growth

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay is expecting another record year for enrollment with nearly 10,000 students. It would be the seventh straight year with growth and it comes at a time when other UW schools are struggling to grow enrollment. 10 of the 13 four-year campuses saw enrollment decline...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Explore history at Heritage Hill French and Indian War Encampment

(WLUK) -- Watch history come to life at Heritage Hill State Park this Labor Day weekend. The French and Indian War Encampment has live interpreters to show visitors what life was like during the mid-1700s. People can join the Redcoats as they put on craft, cooking, and musket demonstrations. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
Fox11online.com

Herbert Kohler, Jr. dies at 83

KOHLER - Herbert Kohler, Jr., Kohler Co. executive chairman, passed away Sept. 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin at the age of 83. The Kohler Co. released Kohler's obituary Sunday afternoon. Dynamic leader and Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr. passed away on September 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin....
KOHLER, WI
Fox11online.com

One person dead in Oshkosh, after pedestrian vs. train accident

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

St. Norbert Loses Defensive Battle at Ripon

RIPON - St. Norbert College opened the 2022 season with a defensive struggle in a non-conference game against former Midwest Conference archrival Ripon College and dropped a tough 13-10 decision at Ingalls Field. Ripon's Erik Flores converted a 36-yard field goal with 1:28 remaining to put the Red Hawks out...
RIPON, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County inmate escapes into nearby farm fields

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- An inmate is on the loose after escaping from the Brown County Jail Monday morning. Justin James Dietrich, 35, escaped from the jail at 10:23 a.m., according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office. He exited the loading dock area of the jail and headed east through some farm fields.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

$23,000 worth of drugs seized in Pulaski

PULASKI (WLUK) -- The Brown County Drug Task Force seized over $23,000 worth of drugs in Pulaski on September 1. According to a Facebook post by the Village of Pulaski Police Department, the task force seized 71.85 grams of fentanyl (approximately $13,000 street value) and 334.35 grams of meth (approximately $10,000 street value), as well as $13,000 cash and a handgun.
PULASKI, WI
Fox11online.com

Traffic accident causes power outage, road closures on Green Bay's west side

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A single vehicle traffic accident is the reason some residents of Green Bay near the west side might be experiencing power outages. At approximately 3:34 p.m. Saturday, a power pole was damaged in a single vehicle traffic accident near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street, according to Green Bay Police.
GREEN BAY, WI

