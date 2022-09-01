ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Texas governor sends ‘first bus’ of undocumented individuals to Chicago

By Andy Koval
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqiBz_0hdNdIF100

CHICAGO — A group of undocumented individuals from Texas arrived at Union Station Wednesday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor, citing the Biden administration and Chicago’s sanctuary city status, said that the city will now be a drop-off location.

In April, Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport undocumented individuals from Texas to Washington D.C. Earlier in August, he directed that New York City be added as a second drop-off location.

According to the governor’s office, thousands of undocumented individuals have been transported to D.C. and New York City, providing “much-needed relief to Texas’ overwhelmed border communities.”

Abbott cited Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance” as a reason why he selected it as the state’s third drop-off location.

Mayor Lightfoot’s office released a statement Wednesday night saying they received approximately 60 migrants and called his actions “racist practices.”

Abbott lead over O’Rourke steady in new Texas poll

Abbott’s full statement is below.

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans—and Americans—at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location. Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them.”

Mayor Lightfoot’s office’s statement is below.

Today, the City of Chicago received confirmation that approximately 60 migrants were traveling to Chicago by way of Texas. Chicago is a welcoming city and as such has collaborated across various departments and agencies to ensure we greeted them with dignity and respect. We understand that many are fleeing violent, traumatic, or otherwise unstable environments. We will respond with essential services while these individuals navigate the next steps of their journey and our community partners have been working diligently to provide a safety net.

As a city, we are doing everything we can to ensure these immigrants and their families can receive shelter, food, and most importantly protection. This is not new; Chicago welcomes hundreds of migrants every year to our city and provides much-needed assistance. Unfortunately, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is without any shame or humanity. But ever since he put these racist practices of expulsion in place, we have been working with our community partners to ready the city to receive these individuals.

We know that racism, discrimination, and human cruelty have played a pivotal role in how immigrants are received within our borders, and we are still working to recover from the previous presidential administration, which encouraged this behavior. This is such an important moment for Chicago as a city has been a sanctuary for thousands of newcomers. We are welcoming them and will not turn our backs on those who need our help the most.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Central Texas camp for Ukrainian child refugees

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas is a temporary home for many Ukrainian refugees, so Peaceable Kingdom by Variety and Rotary Central Texas wanted to do something to help them. At Peaceable Kingdom by Variety, this weekend was about giving a safe and fun place to Ukrainian refugees. “Everyone is walking around here with tears […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, TX
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Illinois Government
KLST/KSAN

Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

(Update: 3:30 p.m., September 2, 2022) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Documents filed in Tom Green County detail the investigation undertaken by the Angelo State University Police Department and an alleged assault that police say took place on campus on August 26, 2022. According to police affidavits, video footage provided by one of the defendants shows […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KLST/KSAN

Update: What happened to the motorcyclist on Sherwood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On September 1, around 12:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Sherwood Way and Sunset Drive in reference to a major vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers observed that the collision involved a Lincoln passenger car and a dark-colored motorcycle. The San Angelo Fire Department arrived on the scene and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

High-speed chase ends in fatal crash in Abilene

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A high-speed chase ended in a fatality on Sunday night near the 2100 block of Oldham Lane in Abilene. Around 9:00 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was involved in a pursuit that ended in a fatality crash of the fleeing driver. According to DPS, after observing a […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#New Texas#New York City#Texas Governor#Politics State#Politics Governor#Union Station#Texans#Americans
KLST/KSAN

Friday Night Football Week 2 edition

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In case you missed it, here is the week two edition of Friday Night Football. 19 highlights and recaps from the second week of the Texas high school football season from teams across the Concho Valley.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
KLST/KSAN

Summer heat puts a toll on your home foundation

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Jimmy Meeks with Advanced Foundation Repair says the heat can put a toll on your home and your wallet. “People are booked out several weeks before they can come and inspect your home and probably at least a month booked out before they can do the work. But the sooner […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy