MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's https://apnews.com/article/technology-california-air-resources-board-climate-and-environment-dc75c11280f85a8ab134cf392497be68">strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be https://apnews.com/article/technology-california-pollution-climate-and-environment-31e78b20fc3d750c52aba242b8a132d5">electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the https://www.epa.gov/laws-regulations/summary-clean-air-act">Clean Air Act,...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO