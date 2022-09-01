Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Two drivers hurt after shooting and crash
DeKalb County police say two people were injured in a crash. Further investigation revealed one of the drivers has been shot.
Woman unloading groceries catches Peeping Tom at her Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said they caught a Peeping Tom suspect in the act at a Clayton County apartment complex. Police arrested Marcus Squire on multiple charges Sept. 1 for an incident at the complex off Garden Lake Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
Man found dead with stab wound at Suwanee home, police say
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say a man was found dead with a stab wound Monday morning at a home in a Suwanee. Officers were called before noon to Ridge Oak Drive where the body was discovered. According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front...
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
A person riding in a car got out of the vehicle after it crashed, then was fatally struck by another car, the Atlanta Po...
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
1 Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The officials reported that a woman was killed in the crash. The woman was in her SUV when she crashed into [..]
Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say
ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
Family of surviving Midtown shooting victim reacts to Atlanta Medical Center closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man critically injured in a Midtown triple shooting wants leaders to reevaluate the decision to close Atlanta Medical Center, where a loving father and husband fight for his life. Mike Horne is the only victim who survived a triple shooting in Midtown...
7-year-old killed in hit and run accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a 7-year-old. Police said they got a call between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. about a hit and run at Tara Blvd northbound at Southside Commercial Pkwy in Jonesboro, Georgia. When officers got to...
Mom of innocent man killed in highspeed police chase speaks out
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Jonathan Denham’s mom said he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Denham, 41, was killed when the car a suspect fleeing from Cobb County police was driving slammed head-on into his car in Fulton County. "My son was going home from...
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail by a suspect. “We had a detainee attack one of our deputies,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Labat said the attack happened on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to...
Gwinnett homicide investigators respond to Suwanee home
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a dead man’s body was found in front of a home on Ridge Oak...
19-year-old charged in DeKalb fatal shooting during gun purchase, officials say
A teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in DeKalb County that happened during a gun purchase...
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug-related’ shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
Police: 42-year-old man missing, last seen at Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Atlanta man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Police said Lamarcus Turner was last seen at 942 Washington St. Turner, 5′7, was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and...
