ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead with stab wound at Suwanee home, police say

SUWANEE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say a man was found dead with a stab wound Monday morning at a home in a Suwanee. Officers were called before noon to Ridge Oak Drive where the body was discovered. According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front...
SUWANEE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Bp
fox5atlanta.com

Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say

ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northgwinnettvoice.com

Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy