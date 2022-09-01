Valu Home Centers to close three locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Valu Home Centers is closing three locations in Western New York.

The home improvement company will close their Batavia, Fredonia, and Lakewood locations.

A liquidation sale will begin on September 9 and will run until all merchandise is sold. The company expects the sale to last approximately four weeks.

The company said that all managers and associates at the closing locations will be offered jobs at other Valu locations.

