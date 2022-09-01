Read full article on original website
The This Is Us Cast's 2nd Act: What's Next for the Stars
Watch: How This Is Us Reignited Chrissy Metz's Love for Music. We're done crying over This Is Us' series finale. Now, three months after the tear-jerking final episode of the hit NBC drama, we're looking to future, which includes figuring out what the beloved cast is up to next. And, we're happy to report, that the show's stars—Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Chris Sullivan—have a lot on the horizon.
Succession's Jeremy Strong Slams That New Yorker Profile as "Betrayal"
Watch: Anne Hathaway Defends Jeremy Strong Following Criticism. Jeremy Strong is not holding back his true thoughts about that profile. The Succession star finally addressed a 2021 New Yorker interview that went viral after his friends and Hollywood colleagues criticized how he was portrayed. "What do I say about it?"...
House of the Dragon: Matt Smith Just Gave a Standout Performance With Barely Any Lines
Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. (Warning: the below has spoilers from House of the Dragon.) We bend the knee to Matt Smith. The actor, who plays the arrogant Prince Daemon, just gave a tour de force performance in the Sept. 4 episode of House of the Dragon—and he had barely any lines.
Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show
This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Camila Morrone Steps Out for Malibu Shopping Trip After Leonardo DiCaprio Split
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. Camila Morrone is ready for the next chapter in her life. Just a day after sources told E! News that the model, 25, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, had called it quits, Camila was spotted in new photographs shopping in Malibu and browsing apartments with a friend in Beverly Hills. In the Aug. 31 pics, Camila is seen wearing a black sundress, ballet flats and a black tote.
Abby De La Rosa Reveals Nick Cannon Bought New Home For Her and Their Sons
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Abby De La Rosa is celebrating the start of something new. In an Instagram Reel posted Sept. 1, the 31-year-old revealed that Nick Cannon, recently bought her and their 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion a brand-new home. "Here's to beautiful...
Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Marry in Wedding That Honors Fast & Furious and Paul Walker
Watch: Jordana Brewster Reveals She Had a Crush on Paul Walker. Jordana Brewster is married again and her wedding to Mason Morfit will get your heart racing. The two have wed after a year-long engagement, her rep confirmed to E! News. On Sept. 3, the couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif. in a ceremony that paid tribute to Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious film series, which made the actress internationally famous, as well as to her late co-star, Paul Walker.
Charlbi Dean’s Brother Shares Insight on His Sister’s Sudden Passing
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Charlbi Dean's family is clearing up allegations surrounding the actress' sudden death. The late Black Lightning actress' brother, Alex Jacobs, shut down rumors that surfaced on social media that his sister's death was linked to the COVID-19 vaccines. "That is completely...
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Everything's Trash Season Finale Preview: Jax Appreciates Phoebe's Apology a Little Too Much
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. This preview is not trash. The Freeform comedy Everything's Trash wraps up its first season on Sept. 7, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the finale. In the clip, podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) apologizes to Jax (June Diane Raphael), her formidable boss, for her unhinged behavior—which may or may not have included some minor theft.
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Will Leave You Speechless After Sharing a Possible Name for Baby No. 3
Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney may need to taste tequila with his growing family. Earlier this summer, the Dan + Shay member and his wife Hannah Love Mooney announced they are expecting their third baby boy in early 2023. Now, the country singer is sharing his thoughts on being outnumbered in his house filled with sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2.
Lily Anne Harrison Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Peter Facinelli
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison are over the (new) moon. Why? Because the Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, have welcomed a baby. Peter announced the news by posting a picture of the newborn's hand wrapped around his finger to Instagram Sept. 5.
Taylor Hawkins' Son Joins Foo Fighters Onstage as Dave Grohl Leads Tribute Concert for Late Drummer
Taylor Hawkins' son Oliver Shane Hawkins joined Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters as they headlined a star-studded charity concert dedicated to the late drummer. The group performed several of their hits at the show, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 and marked the band's first gig since Taylor's death. While performing "My Hero," Hawkins' son Oliver Shane Hawkins drummed with the group, taking his late father's place. The 16-year-old musician had also performed the song with the band The Alive during a Fourth of July party in California.
Hayden Panettiere Shares Rare Photo From Night Out With Her “A Team”
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Shares Past Alcohol & Opioid Addictions. Hayden Panettiere is enjoying a night out. Earlier this week, the Nashville star signed with a new talent agency after a four-year hiatus from acting, and now it seems like she's celebrating her return into the spotlight with a night out alongside her team.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Arrive in Italy Before Premiere of Her Film at Venice Film Festival
Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Toxic Negativity" Amid Romance. Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde are both in Venice, Italy, clad in chic outfits ahead of their expected promotional appearances for her new film, Don't Worry Darling. The two were photographed arriving separately at the airport in the...
Euphoria Sisters Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Have a Glamorous Reunion in Italy
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. This is what we call a euphoric moment. It was a mini reunion for Euphoria co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2. The two were photographed during the Bones...
