Barboursville, WV

WSAZ

Accident involving ambulance closes Patrick St. Bridge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving involving an ambulance has closed the Patrick St. Bridge in Charleston Monday night, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say they are unsure if the ambulance was transporting anyone at the time, but 2 patients are being taken to the hospital as a result of the accident.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Portion of Hal Greer Blvd. to be closed this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th avenues will be closed to traffic beginning on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6,, the City of Huntington announced Monday. The closure is due to a traffic light replacement project. The northbound lanes are expected to be...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

All lanes of I-77S in Kanawha County open after crash

UPDATE: (Sept. 4, 2022) – A lane of I-77S closed due to a crash has reopened, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. POCATALICO, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle accident has shut down one lane of I-77S in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the southbound […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Injuries reported in Mason County crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near Rayburn Road on Route 2, also known as Ripley Road. People in the area say they were […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Barboursville, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Coal miner killed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, W.Va. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
HARTS, WV
Ironton Tribune

Crews clean up coal spill at U.S. 52 interchange

The Ironton Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol blocked off the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 93 on Friday morning after a tractor trailer hauling coal turned onto its side and dumped a load of coal.
IRONTON, OH
Metro News

Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
MASON COUNTY, WV
CBS News

Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Semi crash to create major delays on interstate

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane in a construction zone along I-64 is closed Thursday as road crews assess damage to a barrier wall after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit. The incident occurred at about 8...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Accident involves school bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Mine Wars monument unveiled in Marmet

MARMET, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A monument dedicated to the miners who marched from Marmet, WV to Clothier, WV was unveiled Monday afternoon outside of the Marmet community center. A project a year in the making, the monument tells the story of roughly 15,000 miners who marched on Blair Mountain as part of the largest armed labor uprising in our country’s history.
MARMET, WV
WSAZ

Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller has submitted his resignation. This has been confirmed to WSAZ by Yeager Airport board member and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. Officials with the airport say this is a personnel matter and they are unable to provide...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Body found in Ohio River identified

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the identity of a body found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, August 30. Police say the body of Christopher S. Delbart, 51, of Guyandotte was recovered from the Ohio River near 15th Street. At this time, Huntington Police say...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
HUNTINGTON, WV

