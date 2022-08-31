ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

PREP ROUNDUP: CJ Kemble shoots 1-under par to take medalist honors

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Bz22_0hdNb6f800

BOYS GOLF

Sebring 154, North Port 162

At: The Country Club of Sebring

North Port, CJ Kemble (35 -1, medalist), Austin Harrelson (41), Brayden Spain (42), Preston Douglass (44)

Records: North Port (2-1), Sebring (4-0)

Next: North Port vs. Sarasota, 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Heron Creek G&CC

VOLLEYBALL

Palmetto 3, Saint Stephen’s 0

25-16, 25-13, 25-17

At: Palmetto High

Top players: SS, Amari Clark (6 aces), Layla Smith (4 kills), Sophia Ierulli (3 aces)

Records: Palmetto (1-3), Saint Stephen’s (0-1)

Next : Genesis Prep at Saint Stephen’s, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Manatee 3, Parrish Community 2

26-24, 25-12, 25- 16, 25-18, 15-10

Top players: M, Ava Baugh (9 kills), Abby Clark (7 kills), Bailey Catlett (44 assists)

Record : Manatee (1-0)

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Follow @maffsports on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: PREP ROUNDUP: CJ Kemble shoots 1-under par to take medalist honors

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton teen turns heads at world cup tournament

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Under 18 Baseball World Cup Tournament is beginning. The ten-day event brings twelve teams from around the world to the Suncoast to compete. Stone Russell, a Bradenton Local attending IMG Academy is turning heads. Stone went four for five throughout the exhibition games. Russ Yurk, the Tournament Director stated, “The fact that he is from the Bradenton area is a happy coincidence for us. We are excited to have him, and we hope the folks and Manatee and Sarasota County come out and see one of the local kids represent the USA”.
BRADENTON, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County Florida Football Roundup: Week 2

A roundup of the high school football games in Polk County in Week 2 of the season, Sept. 2-3. Christ’s Church Academy 7, Victory Christian 34 LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Good things come to those who wait, even if it means staying up half the night. Victory Christian junior quarterback Jackson Benton ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Marauders are a homerun for the Manatee County economy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Marauders are offering a fun and affordable opportunity for baseball fans along the Suncoast. As COVID protocols become less restrictive, fans are returning to LECOM park to enjoy an up close and personal professional baseball experience. Michele Stancil, a Bradenton Marauders and Pirates fan...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Sebring, FL
City
Golf, FL
City
North Port, FL
City
Palmetto, FL
North Port, FL
Sports
Sebring, FL
Sports
onfocus.news

Mosinee Football Handles Lakeland

Mosinee-Ethan Denesha 48 pass from Gavin Obremski (Noah Stencil kick), 9:03. Mosinee-Blake Nichols 30 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick), 7:15. Mosinee-Barnes Bunkelman 9 run (kick failed), 6:25. Mosinee-Davin Stoffel 39 pass from Obremski (run failed), 6:02. 3rd Quarter. Mosinee-Stoffel 27 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick), 5:54. 4th Quarter. Lakeland-Noah Bruckner...
MOSINEE, WI
Doc Lawrence

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Florida Masterpiece "Child of the Sun"

"Child of the Sun" greets visitors.Florida Southern College. Lakeland, Florida-This central Florida city has the charm of other small Southern towns like Thomasville Georgia, Aiken, South Carolina and Franklin, Tennessee. Good restaurants, beautiful vintage homes, pedestrian-friendly sidewalk shopping and polite locals. But, Lakeland stands alone with its connection to fabled architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
LAKELAND, FL
travelawaits.com

10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Sarasota Near The Beach

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The state of Florida spends a fair amount of money marketing itself as a heavenly destination for tourists. One must wonder why, as Florida’s appeal speaks for itself. Most everyone already knows about the warm Gulf waters, picturesque beaches, and promise of a better lifestyle. But, the money is spent anyway.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Stephen
Mysuncoast.com

Mainly Dry for Sunday and Labor Day!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical cyclones strengthened overnight, taking Danielle back to hurricane strength (barely!) and Earl a stronger tropical storm. Both will stay out to sea and far away from the Suncoast. Even though we’re in the peak of Hurricane Season, there are no good candidates for the next tropical storm in the computer models for the next 10 days.
NORTH PORT, FL
webcenterfairbanks.com

Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an alligator attack in a gated Florida community. The incident happened Saturday at a gated community in Bradenton, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS responded around 6 p.m., WWSB reports.
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man killed in motorcycle crash on Tuckers Grade

A Cape Coral man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Tuckers Grade near I-75 in Charlotte County on Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old man was riding his motorcycle west on Tuckers Grade at around 6 p.m. when he traveled off the roadway, entered the north shoulder and collided with a sign. The motorcycle continued traveling west, colliding with trees and bushes before it came to rest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heron Creek#Parrish Community#Sarasota Herald Tribune#Manatee
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction. The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane. So far, Phase...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

The Blues Sound Better in Bradenton!

The 11th annual Bradenton Blues Festival Weekend, presented by NDC Construction Company, is back at the Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, 2022, with an outstanding lineup of talented Blues musicians on the big stage. Musicians performing at this year’s Festival, include: Ana Popovich, Albert Castiglia, Mike Zito, Nora Jean Wallace, Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations, Lady A, and more! While enjoying the amazing music, you can also purchase beer and wine, delicious food, local arts and crafts, and cool festival merchandise.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
gulfshorebusiness.com

Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers

An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropics have come alive - Now TWO named storms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re now tracking two named tropical cyclones in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Danielle is far out to sea in the North Atlantic. Danielle was a hurricane, but weakened overnight. Danielle is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane again over the weekend. Also overnight, Tropical Storm Earl formed in the Atlantic. Earl could bring rough seas and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, but the center of the storm will turn north and stay out to sea. Neither storm will affect Florida’s weather.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Labor day crafts fair in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13th annual Downtown Venice Labor Day Weekend Craft Festival has concluded. Nearly 100 craft artisans lined up in downtown Venice to help start the fall craft season. The free event was open to the public from September 3rd to the 4th and offered countless crafts...
VENICE, FL
941area.com

Enjoy the Most Delicious BBQ in Sarasota This Labor Day Weekend

Labor day weekend is here, and it's a long one (September 3 to 5, 2022). If it finds you in Sarasota, what are your plans? Well, there are many fun things to do in Sarasota during Labor Day weekend, and enjoying a good BBQ with family and friends is probably the best one!
SARASOTA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy