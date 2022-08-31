BOYS GOLF

Sebring 154, North Port 162

At: The Country Club of Sebring

North Port, CJ Kemble (35 -1, medalist), Austin Harrelson (41), Brayden Spain (42), Preston Douglass (44)

Records: North Port (2-1), Sebring (4-0)

Next: North Port vs. Sarasota, 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Heron Creek G&CC

VOLLEYBALL

Palmetto 3, Saint Stephen’s 0

25-16, 25-13, 25-17

At: Palmetto High

Top players: SS, Amari Clark (6 aces), Layla Smith (4 kills), Sophia Ierulli (3 aces)

Records: Palmetto (1-3), Saint Stephen’s (0-1)

Next : Genesis Prep at Saint Stephen’s, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Manatee 3, Parrish Community 2

26-24, 25-12, 25- 16, 25-18, 15-10

Top players: M, Ava Baugh (9 kills), Abby Clark (7 kills), Bailey Catlett (44 assists)

Record : Manatee (1-0)

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Follow @maffsports on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: PREP ROUNDUP: CJ Kemble shoots 1-under par to take medalist honors