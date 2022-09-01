ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Waldameer to add major new attraction in 2023

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSrKw_0hdNZxLQ00

Waldameer Park is preparing to shut down for the season, but not before announcing plans for a brand new water slide set to open next summer.

Here is more on the new attraction headed to Waldameer in 2023.

Waldameer shared online their design plans for a new water slide that they said will be bigger and better than any other water slide in Water World.

Waldameer is blasting into next summer with it’s latest expansion of the park.

The design of the slide is called “Rocket-Blast” and will feature four-person rafts that will zoom down the roughly 850-foot long track.

Waterford Community Fair begins on Monday

“So more than any other slide we have today. Today two max in a slide. So four people in a line and we’re going to start 60-feet above the ground. Much higher than our current slides, and when you ride the ride, it’s twice if not almost three times as long as any slide we have today. So it’s going to be much different than any slide that we have today,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park.

Gorman said that guests will get on the ride near the Bermuda Triangle, and the start of the slide will be on a platform above the Bermuda.

The ride will end near the wave-slide grill and the new hot tub.

This slide will also feature unique high-pressure water launch systems, as well as wall-hugging saucer turns.

The president of Waldameer told us that this is the only attraction like it in Pennsylvania and that it’s suitable for all ages.

Busy Erie intersection closed after water main breaks, damages over 150 feet of roadway

“We have to keep investing to make it fresh, keep it fresh, and add new things so that we still encourage people to come here and that they want to come here. If you are 42 inches tall, I understand that every age wants to ride this ride all the way to grandparents. So it’s going to be a fun ride and a great new investment to Waldameer,” said Gorman.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The slide does not have an official name at this time. Meanwhile Waldameer will be open this weekend for its final days of the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Waldameer president reflects on this season, looks forward to 2023 season

A local amusement park has reached the end of the summer season, but is making preparations to make next season even better. Steve Gorman, the President of Waldameer, said that the amusement park has experienced a good and busy summer season this year. Gorman said that the park received more visitors this year where people […]
TRAVEL
YourErie

Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption

The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigate shooting on 12th and Parade

Erie Police are seeking a suspect that was involved in a shooting that took place on Erie’s eastside. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 at 12th and Parade Streets. It was reported that two male victims were shot. One victim was reportedly shot in the hip and the […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
YourErie

Motorcyclist seriously injured after Sunday night crash

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being hit by a car. The accident happened near the intersection of West 12th and Raspberry Streets just before 8:45 p.m. Sunday night. According to reports on the scene, the motorcyclist went into traumatic arrest and paramedics had to perform CPR. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but […]
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

Police continue searching for suspect following shooting on Parade Street

Erie Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that took place on Parade Street on Saturday. According to police, two victims were shot around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of Parade Street. Patrol units were already in the area when they heard around five gunshots. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Gorman
YourErie

Several cars involved in Sunday morning accident on Peach and Liberty

Several cars were involved in an accident on Sunday morning over on Peach and Liberty Streets. When the accident occurred, the cars were headed southbound on Peach. Emergency services responded to the calls just before 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found that a bumper from one of the vehicles fell off entirely. […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Severe Weather#Bermuda#Design#Water World#Waterford Community Fair
YourErie

All 4,000 beagles now removed from mass breeding facility

(WHTM) — The Humane Society of the United States has completed its mission of rescuing nearly 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. According to a release, the last group of 312 beagles was removed from the facility on Thursday, Sept. 1. Fifty-two were taken to the Humane Society of the United States’ care center. In the next few days, they will be taken to independent shelters and rescue partners to find their forever homes.
VIRGINIA STATE
YourErie

Woman injured after alleged stabbing outside Erie City Mission

One woman was injured after allegedly being stabbed outside the Erie City Mission on Monday. This alleged stabbing took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to Erie Police, a 34-year-old woman suffered a laceration to the right side of her body. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The victim […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

DUI checkpoint held over Labor Day weekend in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Meadville held a sobriety checkpoint over Labor Day weekend and released those results Monday. PSP Meadville reported that 70 people were stopped around 10 p.m. at a DUI checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, Sept. 3. Here are the results: One DUI alcohol arrest Two […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA to distribute nearly $500M to local governments in upcoming weeks

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Tom Wolf announced that nearly $500 million will be distributed to local governments in the second, final, round of Local Fiscal Recovery funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials said the funding will be distributed to eligible local governments that originally requested and received the first round of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

What should you not leave in a car on a hot day? Here’s your answer

Even as summer is coming to a close and temperatures change, it’s important to take the time to learn what items you should be keeping out of the heat, and in your car. Regardless of how hot the temperature outside is, the internal temperature of your car can increase to extreme levels. Even in cooler […]
TRAFFIC
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy