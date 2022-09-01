ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Bay District cuts some of the bus services for Mowat students

By Cortney Evans
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102iJT_0hdNZwSh00

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Beginning September 6, some students who attend Mowat Middle School will no longer be within range to take the bus.

On Tuesday, parents received a letter informing them that Bay District Schools will no longer provide transportation for students who live within a two-mile walk zone.

District transportation officials said they are making the changes because the construction on Highway 390 around the school has been completed.

Part of that construction involved new sidewalks for students to use to get to the school’s campus.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said Within the last few years, the school district has had to cut back to only 93 bus routes.

Hot start: School District deals with AC issues

“And some parents, it’s just. I know it’s unfair to them and it’s frustrating,” Husfelt said. “But what I’ve told them is ‘look the minute we can get more bus drivers we’ll go back to it.’ But we can’t and unfortunately, I don’t see anything on the horizon that’s going to change that anytime soon. We just don’t have the ability to find bus drivers to alleviate the problems that it’s caused.”

The changes will only impact those who received the letter from Bay District School’s Transportation Department.

If you have any questions, they can be reached at 850-767-4489.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Local shipbuilder searching for skilled workers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding Group is looking for about 200-skilled craftsmen for several upcoming projects. The company recently completed the third and final ship of a 3-vessel contract for the New York Port Authority. They built three island ferries. Eastern is still also working on four of the new offshore patrol cutters […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Parents concerned about bus changes at Mowat

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Parents are upset about some of the changes in the bus policy for Mowat Middle School. Beginning next week, a number of Mowat students will no longer be eligible to ride on the school bus. District officials say the change is being dictated by state legislation and job market conditions. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Local business observations from Labor Day weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourists are bringing in a lot of traffic this Labor Day weekend. The good kind. As rain fell, people poured into local businesses for cover and something to do. “We’ve passed our daily goal definitely like it’s been through the roof,” Shipwreck LTD and Mercantile Assistant Manager Kyla Caldwell […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hot start: School District deals with AC issues

Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s never an easy day in the classroom and local teachers said “some days are hotter than others,” as air conditioning problems plague some classrooms. Arnold High School Principal Britt Smith responded to a comment on a social media post that pointed out some classrooms have been without air […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Traffic
Lynn Haven, FL
Education
City
Lynn Haven, FL
WJHG-TV

Mowat Middle School teacher reads racial slur to class

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven middle school principal sent out an apology to all parents and guardians after he said one of their teachers was reading aloud to her class and neglected to edit out a racial slur. “As a parent, if my daughter comes home and...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Investigation continues into balcony fall death

Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – A holiday weekend turned tragic after a child died in our area. A 4-year-old fell from a balcony at a condo on Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach police say they rushed to Laketown Wharf Condominium at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning after a child fell from a balcony. They […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay County Chamber of Commerce celebrates Industry Appreciation Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More companies are eyeing Bay County these days as a possible place to relocate or open a branch facility. And the Bay County Chamber of Commerce is taking time to thank both prospective and current businesses. The Chamber kicked off Industry Appreciation Month on Friday morning. For the last 30 […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Routes#K12#Mowat Middle School#Ac#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Chautauqua Charter School and Bay High SGA give back to BDS employees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chautauqua Charter School received an overflow of donations of household items, school and classroom supplies after Hurricane Michael. They partnered with the Bay High Student Government Association to hold a free yard sale for Bay District Employees. Allowing them to pick out any items they need. “All of the Bay […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WCSO donates 50k worth of drones to STEAM high school

WATERSOUND, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Walton County students are now able to get hands-on experience with an increasingly popular tool. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office donated $50,000 worth of drones to the Magnet Innovation Center. Drone technology has exploded in popularity in the last decade. They’re used across industries, in video production, real estate, search […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Search continues for man lost in wooded area in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Military Welcome Center celebrates reopening at ECP

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Military members have a place to go at Northwest Florida Beaches International. The Lynn Haven Rotary Club held the grand reopening this morning of the airport’s newly renovated Military Welcome Center. It’s the first update since the airport opened 12 years ago. The welcome center has a brand new carpet, […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
WMBB

Bay County Fire Rescue offers grilling safety tips ahead of Labor Day

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– With Labor Day and the college football season starting up, you may want to fire up the grill to mark the occasion. According to Staysafe.org, there are 8,900 grill fires  annually nationwide at U.S. homes, leading to an average of $110 million in damage to property. In addition, grill fires are responsible […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Bay superintendent discusses school safety

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the school year begins Bay District leaders and law enforcement are sounding a warning about crime and drug use among students. Superintendent Bill Husfelt and News 13 Anchor Tom Lewis discuss the issues facing students, parents and employees this year. You can watch the full interview below.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. down more than half the needed lifeguard staff

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer season is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean lifeguards aren’t needed. There are currently only four lifeguards in the towers out of the ten Bay County needs to be running at full staff. That’s caused the county to leave Rick Seltzer Park unmanned for most of the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sudduth Park construction paves the way for local parks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several communities are still trying to make their Hurricane Michael comeback– including the Cove community in Panama City. The Cove hasn’t been the same since 2018. The neighborhood park, Sudduth Park, was destroyed by the hurricane. It once stood as a place that residents enjoyed. “Young kids, and then softball […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Eastern Shipbuilding still protesting contract cancellation

PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding is still waiting on word regarding the protest they filed regarding the lost Coast Guard cutter contract. The local company filed its letter of protest with the Coast Guard back in July. Eastern wants an explanation as to why it chose another company to build the next […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WMBB

Eastern Shipbuilding interested in old paper mill property

PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — As soon as WestRock officials announced they were closing the local paper mill, the guessing game began as to who would wind up owning the mill property. The 350 acres are zoned as heavy industrial. Port Panama City has already acquired a total of 60 acres. Bay County officials […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy