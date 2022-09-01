Bay District cuts some of the bus services for Mowat students

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Beginning September 6, some students who attend Mowat Middle School will no longer be within range to take the bus.

On Tuesday, parents received a letter informing them that Bay District Schools will no longer provide transportation for students who live within a two-mile walk zone.

District transportation officials said they are making the changes because the construction on Highway 390 around the school has been completed.

Part of that construction involved new sidewalks for students to use to get to the school’s campus.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said Within the last few years, the school district has had to cut back to only 93 bus routes.

“And some parents, it’s just. I know it’s unfair to them and it’s frustrating,” Husfelt said. “But what I’ve told them is ‘look the minute we can get more bus drivers we’ll go back to it.’ But we can’t and unfortunately, I don’t see anything on the horizon that’s going to change that anytime soon. We just don’t have the ability to find bus drivers to alleviate the problems that it’s caused.”

The changes will only impact those who received the letter from Bay District School’s Transportation Department.

If you have any questions, they can be reached at 850-767-4489.

