ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Remember, September is our wettest month of the year, with 3.10 inches of rain on average. Even though it’s only the third day of the month, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has already received nearly one-half inch of rain for the month, which is one-third of an inch above normal. September is living up to it’s legacy already.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO