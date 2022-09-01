Read full article on original website
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in Midtown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man near Tudor Road and the New Seward Highway, according to an online dispatch. “At 9:50 p.m. on September 3, Anchorage Police officers responded to the area of Tudor and northbound New Seward in reference to an adult male who was found deceased outside,” police wrote.
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
Wasilla man dead after state troopers try to arrest him
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after Alaska State Troopers shot and killed him Friday following an arrest warrant for sexual abuse. According to a trooper dispatch, investigators with the Alaska State Troopers Child Abuse Investigation Unit attempted to arrest 63-year-old Jimmy Janeway at home on probable cause of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault.
16-year-old dies from injuries after crash in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen has died from her injuries after a crash in Palmer last week, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch. The crash happened at the intersection of the Glenn and Parks highways around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 1. Troopers said a 2015 Toyota Corolla was...
Labor Day Weekend Is Here
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A break in the weather provided sunshine and blue sky for southcentral, at least for the first half of Friday. A heavy dose of rain is in the weekend outlook for the southeast portion of the state.
Scattered showers continue into Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Remember, September is our wettest month of the year, with 3.10 inches of rain on average. Even though it’s only the third day of the month, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has already received nearly one-half inch of rain for the month, which is one-third of an inch above normal. September is living up to it’s legacy already.
