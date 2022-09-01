ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

From the editor: When race is relevant in a crime story

 5 days ago
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 7, a gunfight broke out in the 1300 block of Main Street in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. Four days later, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced that two men had been arrested in connection with the shootout that injured nine but miraculously killed no one. One of the nine injured was shooting suspect Diablo McCoats, whom Deters said was shot by a Cincinnati police officer before fleeing the scene.

In the days between the shooting and the arrests, several readers emailed me to ask why The Enquirer, along with other local news sources, had not reported the race of the at-large suspects, assuming we knew. Similarly, Hamilton County auditor and prolific Twitter pundit Dusty Rhodes took to the social media platform to say, “Almost 36 hours after the OTR shooting and still no reported description of the alleged shooter. And no apparent interest from, local media or "journalists". Why are they suppressing this vital information?”

Even though Rhodes didn’t mention race specifically, his point was clear. At least to me.

Responding to Rhodes on Twitter is a risky proposition. He thrives on the attention and others like to pile on once he engages. But I believed our policy on the matter was important to share, regardless of the backlash.

Here’s what I tweeted back:

The Enquirer and other local news organizations will use race as part of a suspect's description IF and only if there are other identifying details.

Here is why we have this policy, which is similar to those of the Associated Press and other major news organizations. If the only available description is, for example, “white male,” your suspect pool is so large that the racial description is not helpful. In Hamilton County, based on census estimates for 2021, there are roughly 276,000 white males. Does this mean we should be suspicious of every white male until the suspect has been apprehended? Of course not. Until you include other details, such as age, height, build, hair color, etc., you don't have a description that's useful for identifying a suspect or missing person.

But does it hurt to toss in race if that’s all you’ve got? The answer is yes, because it can reinforce negative stereotypes, particularly if the suspect is Black or another minority. Let me explain.

First, what does it mean to "look" Black? The range of skin tones and facial features of any race is so wide it requires us to conjure up our own image of what the person might look like, often forcing us to rely on our own impressions and experiences – or worse, stereotypes.

But more importantly, being Black in America is more than a physical attribute, it’s a cultural identity that doesn’t come into play when we use the term “white.” (It’s why we now capitalize Black in news stories, but that’s a topic for another column.)

If you doubt this is true, try this exercise. Take the sentence, “Police are searching for a Black male suspect,” and replace “Black” with another racial, ethnic or cultural group.

Police are searching for an Irish-looking male suspect.

Police are searching for a man who appears Jewish.

Police are searching for a male suspect who looks Middle Eastern.

We would never find this acceptable. In fact, it was uncomfortable for me to even type those sentences. Yet, in the not-so-distant past, it was common for news organizations, including The Enquirer, to use Black or Hispanic as the only descriptor without giving much thought to the harm it causes.

I’m glad we’re more thoughtful now.

• • •

Why address our policy on racial descriptions in a column? If a handful of readers took the time to email about it (or openly question us in a Tweet), then perhaps others were wondering the same thing. I don’t expect everyone to agree with our editorial decisions, but I’m committed to being transparent and open to your thoughts and questions. My plan is to answer reader questions and pull back the curtain, so to speak, in a column like this every other week. So let me know what's on your mind; I look forward to the discussion.

• • •

Just a quick shoutout to my colleagues here at 312 Elm who won statewide awards from the Society of Professional Journalists – including our Opinion & Engagement Editor Kevin Aldridge, who was named Best Columnist. (Don’t worry, Kevin, your title is safe as far as this column is concerned.) Along with dozens of awards, The Enquirer was named Best Large Newspaper in Ohio. It's an honor to be recognized by our peers, but the greatest honor is serving you.

Beryl Love is the executive editor of The Enquirer. Email him at blove@Enquirer.com or find him on Twitter at @BerylLove.

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara Burton continues fighting

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department said Officer Seara Burton's condition has not changed after she was taken off life support on Thursday. The 28-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force was shot during a traffic stop on August 10 and has been fighting for her life in a Dayton hospital ever since.
Police chief: Indiana cop shot in head losing life support

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop will be taken off life support on Thursday, her department said in a news release Wednesday. "Officer Seara Burton's injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable," the Richmond Police Department said in the release posted on Facebook. "Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation." It did not say which organs would be donated. Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.
Man accused of threatening juvenile court judge and magistrate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is accused of threatening a juvenile court judge and a juvenile court magistrate over a court decision that did not go his way. Shawn Weems was arraigned on aggravated menacing and intimidation charges. According to a detective who spoke in court, there were multiple...
Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after police say he pistol-whipped his pregnant, live-in girlfriend in the head with a gun. Maurice Ladden knew the victim was pregnant when he hit her in the head with the gun multiple times, causing visible injuries, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.
Retirement facility employee accused of raping 90-year-old victim

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An employee at a retirement community answered to a rape charge in court Friday. Peris Ross pleaded not guilty. Ross is accused of sexual conduct with the alleged 90-year-old victim on July 30. His attorney said the nurse's aide worked at the Oakley facility for eight or...
Afroman speaks out after Adams County deputies raid rapper's home

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A warrant led to the search of singer and rapper Afroman's property in Adams County. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, moved to Adams County around 2007 after he met a woman. The "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" rapper stated that he was in Chicago at the time of the raid on Aug. 21.
Police search for suspect in rash of break-ins at UDF stores

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police in Cincinnati, Norwood and Elmwood Place are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple breaking and entering offenses at United Dairy Farmers stores overnight. Cincinnati police confirm officers responded to a break-in at the UDF on Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue in Evanston...
