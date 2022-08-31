Projecting impact of Titans rookies following final roster cuts

Welcome to Talkin’ Titans. This is Titans beat reporter Ben Arthur.

The strength of the Titans rookie class was one of the biggest topics from general manager Jon Robinson’s press conference Wednesday.

Eight of the nine rookie draft picks made the initial 53-man roster. Two undrafted free agents – running back Julius Chestnut and cornerback Tre Avery – also made the team.

But which rookies on the active roster will have the biggest role, based on roster construction and training camp/preseason performance?

Here’s my best guess, in descending order:

QB Malik Willis

Unless he’s worked into special packages, Willis is only expected to play in emergency situations and garbage time as Ryan Tannehill’s backup.

CB Tre Avery

In a secondary deep with young talent, including early-round draft picks from the last three years, Avery’s role could be limited to special teams.

RB Julius Chestnut

The Titans’ best preseason running back, Chestnut provides back-end depth in the backfield and should have a role on special teams.

RB Hassan Haskins

Haskins is the third running back behind star Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard.

TE Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo has the makings of a future TE1, but former Pro Bowler Austin Hooper and veteran Geoff Swaim are ahead of him in the pecking order.

LB Chance Campbell

With Monty Rice on Reserve/PUP to start the season, Campbell appears to be the Titans’ third inside linebacker behind starters David Long Jr. and Zach Cunningham.

CB Roger McCreary

McCreary is a starting-caliber cornerback who can play outside or nickel.

WR Kyle Philips

Philips, a tough cover for defensive backs in the summer, was one of Tannehill’s favorite targets throughout training camp.

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Petit-Fere beat out second-year pro Dillon Radunz for the right tackle job.

WR Treylon Burks

By the end of the season, if all goes according to plan, Burks should be at least the Titans’ No. 2 receiver.

Other highlights this week:

Sports columnist Gentry Estes explains the Tennessee Titans' love for Brett Kern

Cody Hollister signing to active roster with Racey McMath's moving to IR

First practice squad of the season unveiled

📧 Any questions about the Titans following roster cuts? Shoot them my way, and I'll answer. My email is BArthur@tennessean.com.

🏈 The countdown to the regular season is on. Become a Tennessean subscriber during our Labor Day sale for unlimited access to our Titans coverage and more.