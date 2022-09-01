ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IL

Sullivan-Okaw Valley football ends losing streak dating back to 2016

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3DJB_0hdNUxjj00

SULLIVAN (WCIA) — There is a different energy and feel around Sullivan-Okaw Valley football practice this week and deservedly so. The Redskins won their first game on the gridiron since 2016, a 32-game losing streak that spanned four-plus seasons.

SOV didn’t just win either, it did it in come from behind fashion, using a fourth quarter rally to take down Newton 33-27. In last season’s match-up between the two schools, Newton won 50-6. Getting into the win column is a landmark moment for second-year head coach John Bertetto and his players, who will remember the victory for a long time.

“None of these guys have experienced a varsity win and it was great to see it because they deserve it a lot,” Bertetto said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked since last season. Now they know that they can win and I’m excited to see where we go the rest of the season.”

“It was a great moment, I mean, I shed a little bit of tears with a few of my teammates and I mean, first win of a high school career on a varsity team, it felt great,” SOV senior cornerback Truy McRill said.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley looks to make it two wins in-a-row Friday night traveling to Nokomis, a team that beat them 54-0 last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Eastern Illinois football begins new era at Northern Illinois

DEKALB (WCIA) — It’s a new era for the Eastern Illinois football program. Tonight, they kick off their season against Northern Illinois with new head coach Chris Wilkerson. A new era officially starts tonight here in Dekalb for Eastern Illinois with Chris Wilkerson coaching his first game leading the Panthers program. He’s no stranger though, […]
DEKALB, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Sullivan, IL
City
Newton, IL
City
Bethany, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Nokomis, IL
Bethany, IL
Sports
WCIA

Illini volleyball starts season 1-1 at Ole Miss Invitational

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is down two spots in this week’s rankings to number 19. They went 1-1 this weekend with a loss against Georgia Tech and a win over Ole Miss. Outside hitters senior Jessica Nunge and sophomore Kayla Burbage were named to the All-Tournament Team. Kennedy Collins got banged up on Saturday […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
channel1450.com

All-Access: Ribbon Cutting at Williamsville’s Paul Jenkins Field

Prior to gates opening for the first Williamsville home game this season the school district and Jenkins family celebrated the renovations at Paul Jenkins Field with a ribbon cutting. We talked to Liz Kunz (daughter of Jenkins) and WCUSD15 superintendent Tip Reedy about the occasion. Every all-access video is brought...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Clear bags for high school football: what fans need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Many schools are adding more rules at sporting events, including Friday night football.  If you’ve been to any concert or professional sporting event, you’ve probably encountered a clear bag policy. Fans will now have to follow the same rules at the high school level.  Fans in Springfield, Champaign and Danville will […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Centennial’s class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many members of Centennial High School’s class of 1972 traveled back to Champaign on Saturday to celebrate their 50th reunion. Alumni who planned the event said it’s been in the works for two and a half years and about 100 graduates came together to celebrate the milestone. They toured the renovated […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#American Football#Sullivan Okaw Valley#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Knight’s Action Park hosts Labor Day Ducky Derby

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A truckload of rubber ducks invaded the waters of Knight’s Action Park for charity. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois held their 6th annual Labor Day Ducky Derby in Springfield on Monday. Community members donated money for a rubber duck to race a lap in the Lazy River. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch opens for fall, winter season

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A sign that fall is right around the corner is now open for the fall and winter seasons in Rantoul. Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch opened on Thursday and will remain open through the holidays. This year’s corn maze takes the form of a mythical dragon and a fairy. The ranch will operate […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Crystal Lake Park aquatic center closes for season

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of summer and that was the case at Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center on Monday. The aquatic center was open for one last day before closing for the winter. The pool’s manager said Monday was busier than usual, with an estimated 500 to […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Free Library cards for Urbana students

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students can get a free library card from Urbana Library. All Urbana School District students qualify no matter where they live because of an intergovernmental agreement, officials said. To sign up, simply visit the Library and bring the letter or email sent to you from the district this school year with […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois

CASEY, Il (WTHI) - The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Casey resident, Kevin Garner, has experienced every single popcorn festival since 1987. "I can't remember the year it started,...
CASEY, IL
myradiolink.com

Montrose Resident Wins Challenger at Menards

Jean Fearington of Montrose, IL will receive the keys to a brand-new Dodge Challenger (valued at about $50,000) during a prize ceremony at the Effingham, IL Menards home improvement store located at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Tuesday, September 6 at 1:00 PM. Jean was selected as the Grand Prize Winner after registering for the Menards February 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion and will be awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, DuPont.
MONTROSE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy