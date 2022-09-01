Read full article on original website
Juniper Canyon Fire Grows To 70 Acres
Firefighters from the Central Oregon Fire Management Service responded to a fire Friday in the Juniper Canyon area of Crook County. The Cowboy Fire is located nine miles southeast of Prineville. Initially pushed by wind through grass and brush, the fire grew rapidly before fire resources arrived on scene. Aggressive use of aircraft, including single engine air tankers, large air tankers and a Type 2 helicopter moderated fire behavior, allowing firefighters to establish fire lines and stop spread of the fire late this evening. The fire is currently estimated to be 70 acres.
Trailer causes rollover on Highway 26
A Chevy pickup towing another vehicle lost control rolling over, causing injuriesAt approximately 2:30 p.m. on August 30 a Chevy pickup truck travelling eastbound on Highway 26 five miles south of Madras lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip. The driving vehicle flipped on the side of the road, and the U-Haul trailer carrying a GMC truck landed on top of the Chevy. At the scene, Jefferson County Fire & EMS responded, taking two adults and one child from the vehicle. They received minor injuries and were all conscious after firefighters helped them exit the overturned vehicle, the ambulance transported those involved to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police also responded, directing traffic, which was constricted to one lane. {loadposition sub-article-01}
▶️ Man killed in Bend Safeway shooting had own chair at local convenience store
Glenn Bennett was one of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. We learned Tuesday that he was a frequent customer at the Expressway Market and Deli convenience store at SE 15th Street and Reed Market Rd. So frequent, in fact, that he had his own chair.
