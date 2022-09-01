Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle
There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch. Rollins addressed Riddle in an...
PWMania
WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022
It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Received a ‘Serious Offer’ to Return to the Ring
Former WWE star Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has received an offer to compete in a wrestling promotion; however, this information has no bearing on WWE in any way. An emerging wrestling promotion reportedly made a “serious” offer to Wyatt, and Fightful Select reports. There is no information available at this time indicating whether Wyatt is interested in the offer or whether he has accepted it. The source strongly suggested that the company that is going to launch within the next year is one that is owned by the actor and ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze, Jr.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Turns Heel at Worlds Collide
During the NXT Tag Team Championship unification match that took place at the Worlds Collide show in Orlando, there was a surprising heel turn. It appeared that Julis Creed was about to get the win for his team towards the end of the match; however, Damon Kemp showed up and hit Julius with a chair to the back; this allowed Pretty Deadly to win the titles.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference
WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event. The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.
PWMania
MJF Returns at AEW All Out and Confronts New World Champion CM Punk
MJF has made his way back to AEW. Since his epic promo at the Dynamite in Los Angeles in May, where he called out AEW President Tony Khan for not paying him as much as the former WWE talents he brings in before calling his boss a f***ing mark, The Scum of the Earth has been absent from the company.
PWMania
Top AEW Names Threatening to Walk Out Over CM Punk’s Media Scrum Comments
According to Sean Ross Sapp, some of the AEW talent were informed that some very important names were “p****d off and threatening to walk out over” CM Punk’s comments made during the media scrum. It was confirmed on Fightful Select that the names are the ones that Punk targeted, and those names are The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle. Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey. During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/5/22)
The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. WWE has announced just one bout for tonight and that’s the Steel Cage match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Miz. The championship will be on the line.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Pays Tribute to Classic Eddie Guerrero Storyline with Heel Turn
As PWMania.com previously reported, Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn occurred on Saturday at the Clash at the Castle event, when he attacked his father, Rey Mysterio and Edge. During the match featuring Edge and Rey against Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest), Dominik assisted Rey and Edge in winning the match by tripping Balor, he then kicked Edge in the groin. When Rey confronted him, the legendary pro wrestler’s son clotheslined him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Jeff Hardy Making AEW Return Soon?, Jeff Legal Update, Matt Hardy’s Future
It’s possible that the Hardys will appear on AEW TV together again in the not-too-distant future. As was mentioned earlier, Jeff Hardy was taken into custody on the 13th of June in Volusia County, Florida. He was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second-degree misdemeanour Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third-degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. If convicted of the felony charge, the potential sentence is up to 5 years in prison. Later that evening, he was released from jail on bond, and it was later reported that he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility on the following Tuesday, June 21. Back in June, AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement that Jeff would be suspended without pay and for an indefinite period of time. Khan mentioned that the suspension would remain in effect unless and until Hardy received treatment and demonstrated the ability to remain sober. Late in the month of June, Khan observed that Jeff had made significant progress since the arrest.
PWMania
Update on Christian Cage, Currently Suffering a Serious Injury
According to reports, veteran professional wrestler Christian Cage is suffering from a severe injury. Cage’s victory over Jungle Boy at AEW All Out had to be cut short due to Cage sustaining an injury during the match. Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy while he was making his entrance and choke slammed him on the stage, which brought the match to a quick conclusion in about 30 seconds. After that, Jungle Boy took a powerbomb from his former tag team partner and sent it through a table. When Jungle Boy was finally able to get to his feet, the match finally got underway, but Cage quickly ended it by finishing him off with a Spear and then a Killswitch.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler for WWE Clash at the Castle Main Event
The following is a possible spoiler for WWE Clash at the Castle’s main event. According to PWInsider, Solo Sikoa, the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, is backstage at the show in Cardiff, Wales. It is possible he will make his main roster debut tonight. Sikoa’s name has been...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Speaks Out About His Pulled WWE SummerSlam Match with Matt Riddle
WWE initially announced a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins for the SummerSlam card, but the match was nixed just days before the event. WWE did a storyline injury in which they stated that Riddle suffered a stinger as a result of Rollins’ attack on Raw. SummerSlam did...
PWMania
CM Punk and Tony Khan React to MJF’s AEW Return at All Out
In response to MJF’s return to the company, AEW World Champion CM Punk says he’s “tired of wrestling these pricks.”. On Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time champion, while MJF made his return after a months-long absence that appeared to be a so-called “worked shoot” between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan. Stokely Hathaway’s new faction of Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, and W. Morrissey entered the ring in black hoods, allowing Hathaway, who once managed MJF before AEW, to climb the ladder and retrieve the poker chip for the win. He then gave it to The Joker, who appeared wearing a devil mask. We later discovered why this occurred when, following Punk’s main event victory, the lights went out and a voicemail from Khan to MJF played, saying his absence had harmed the company and that he’d pay an amount that was bleeped out if he showed up at All Out for the Casino Ladder Match, and that he wouldn’t have to sign a contract extension. Following the voicemail, a clip of Punk in ROH was shown, in which he said a line that MJF had previously said to Punk during one of their promos, “The greatest trick the devil ever played was pretending he didn’t exist.” MJF then appeared on the screen and revealed himself to be The Joker, proclaiming himself to be the devil himself. He then came out to a standing ovation as Punk looked on from the ring to tease an upcoming title match that has yet to be announced. Footage can be seen below.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 2, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Match Number One: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods versus Erik and Ivar in a Viking Rules Match. Kofi and Woods with kicks to Erik and Ivar and then they punch Erik and Ivar in the corner. Kofi and Woods with splashes to Ivar and Erik. Kofi and Woods with a double drop kick to Ivar. Kofi and Woods with kicks in the corner and Kofi with a drop kick into the corner. Kofi and Woods with flip dives onto Ivar and Erik. Ivar is sent into a shield by Kofi and Woods and then they avoid Erik swinging a shield. Woods with a hesitation drop kick into a shield over Erik’s head. Kofi with a splash off the ringside barrier onto Ivar for a near fall.
PWMania
Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE RAW
On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, a match for the United States Championship will take place inside a steel cage. The Miz challenged United States Champion Bobby Lashley to a match via social media, which ultimately led to the match being set up. Miz claimed that if it weren’t for Dexter Lumis’s appearance the previous Monday, he would have won. Miz continued by saying that he will make the title relevant and that he wants it to be bigger than any other title in WWE.
PWMania
Story on the Real-Life Heat Between Kevin Owens and CM Punk, Owens Reacts to Punk
During the latest episode of “Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan,” Producer Joe Feeney provided a brief rundown of the events that led to the conflicts that arose between Owens and Punk when they were both signed by ROH. “They were in Ring of Honor at the same...
Comments / 1