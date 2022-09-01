In response to MJF’s return to the company, AEW World Champion CM Punk says he’s “tired of wrestling these pricks.”. On Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time champion, while MJF made his return after a months-long absence that appeared to be a so-called “worked shoot” between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan. Stokely Hathaway’s new faction of Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, and W. Morrissey entered the ring in black hoods, allowing Hathaway, who once managed MJF before AEW, to climb the ladder and retrieve the poker chip for the win. He then gave it to The Joker, who appeared wearing a devil mask. We later discovered why this occurred when, following Punk’s main event victory, the lights went out and a voicemail from Khan to MJF played, saying his absence had harmed the company and that he’d pay an amount that was bleeped out if he showed up at All Out for the Casino Ladder Match, and that he wouldn’t have to sign a contract extension. Following the voicemail, a clip of Punk in ROH was shown, in which he said a line that MJF had previously said to Punk during one of their promos, “The greatest trick the devil ever played was pretending he didn’t exist.” MJF then appeared on the screen and revealed himself to be The Joker, proclaiming himself to be the devil himself. He then came out to a standing ovation as Punk looked on from the ring to tease an upcoming title match that has yet to be announced. Footage can be seen below.

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO